We are thrilled to announce Met Stars Live in Concert, a groundbreaking new series of 12 pay-per-view concerts featuring opera’s most extraordinary voices, streamed live from striking locations across Europe and the United States. Each performance will marry the intimacy of the Met’s virtual At-Home Gala with the high production value of the company’s Live in HD series of cinema transmissions. Tickets for each recital are only $20 and will be available for purchase on the Met’s website beginning Tuesday, July 14, at 12PM EDT. Each performance will remain available for on-demand viewing for 12 days. Learn more at metopera.org/metstars #MetOpera #Opera #MetStarsLiveinConcert #MetStarsLive #MetStars #LiveMusic #Streaming #MetOperaStreams