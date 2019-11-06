La actriz Angelina Jolie aparece posando de perfil, cubriendo su torso solo con un velo blanco transparente, en la edición de diciembre de la revista Harper’s Bazar.
Introducing our December 2019/January 2020 cover star... #AngelinaJolie! The famed actress opens up about her parenting style, being unpopular in school, and dealing with her emotional scars. Tap the link in bio to see the cover story. Photography by @solvesundsbostudio Styling by @patrickmackieinsta Hair by #malcomedwards Makeup by @thevalgarland Manicure by @chisatochee
“Labeling people and putting them into boxes isn’t freedom. Difference and diversity are what I value most—in my family and in others. I don’t want to live in a world where everyone is the same, and I imagine that’s true for everyone reading this. I want to meet people I’ve never met before and learn things I don’t know. The challenge today is to embrace our differences. And not to be fooled by efforts to divide us or make us fear others. We’re seeing a retreat of values worldwide.” #AngelinaJolie opens up in our December 2019/January 2020 issue. Tap the link in our bio to read now. Photography by @solvesundsbostudio Styling by @patrickmackieinsta Hair by #malcomedwards Makeup by @thevalgarland Manicure by @chisatochee
