Jolie planifica vivir fuera de Estados Unidos cuando todos sus hijos cumplan 18 años. (Agencia EFE)

La actriz Angelina Jolie aparece posando de perfil, cubriendo su torso solo con un velo blanco transparente, en la edición de diciembre de la revista Harper’s Bazar. 

"Mi cuerpo ha pasado por muchas cosas en la última década, particularmente en los últimos cuatro años, y tengo cicatrices visibles e invisibles para mostrar”, comentó la artista durante la entrevista que aparece en la publicación. 

Además de hablar sobre los procesos emocionales que ha tenido que enfrentar durante el último tiempo, la protagonista de "Maleficent" conversó acerca de su estilo de maternidad, haber sido una estudiante sin ninguna popularidad en la escuela y otros temas.

“Es más difícil luchar con los invisibles. La vida toma muchas vueltas. A veces te lastimas, ves a los que amas con dolor y no puedes ser tan libre y abierto como tu espíritu lo desea. No es nuevo ni viejo, pero siento que la sangre vuelve a mi cuerpo”, sostuvo al referirse a los golpes que le ha dado la vida.

Además de su divorcio del actor Brad Pitt en 2016, Angelina se sometió hace unos años a una doble mastectomía preventiva y se le extirparon los ovarios. Actualmente, ha decidido permanecer viviendo en Estados Unidos porque es allí donde vive el padre de sus seis hijos:  los tres que tuvo con su expareja (Shiloh, Vivienne y Knox) y otros tres adoptados (Maddox, Pax y Zahara). Eventualmente, cuando sus hijos alcacen  la mayoría de edad, ella piensa mudarse a otro país. 

De acuerdo a los adelantos de la conversación con Jolie que compartió la revista en su cuenta de Instagram, la actriz también habló de lo que la diversidad se significa en su vida y sus deseos para el año 2020. 

“Mi sueño para todos en 2020 es recordar quiénes son y ser quienes son independientemente de lo que podría estar interrumpiendo su capacidad de ser libres. Si siente que no está viviendo su vida plenamente, trate de identificar qué es o quién es el que le impide respirar. Identifica y lucha contra lo que sea que te oprima”, dijo a la publicación.

“Labeling people and putting them into boxes isn’t freedom. Difference and diversity are what I value most—in my family and in others. I don’t want to live in a world where everyone is the same, and I imagine that’s true for everyone reading this. I want to meet people I’ve never met before and learn things I don’t know. The challenge today is to embrace our differences. And not to be fooled by efforts to divide us or make us fear others. We’re seeing a retreat of values worldwide.” #AngelinaJolie opens up in our December 2019/January 2020 issue. Tap the link in our bio to read now. Photography by @solvesundsbostudio Styling by @patrickmackieinsta Hair by #malcomedwards Makeup by @thevalgarland Manicure by @chisatochee

