View this post on Instagram

Gorgeous mama to be and positively one of the nicest people on planet earth, @annehathaway wears custom #brandonmaxwell to tonight’s broadway debut of @seawallalife. One of the greatest joys of our job is getting to work with expectant mothers during this special period in their lives, especially because we have a few new moms at our office! Styled by @erinwalshnyc ??: @gettyimages