Anne Hathaway junto a su esposo Adam Shulman. (AP)

Anne Hathaway fue una de las favoritas en la alfombra roja del lanzamiento de la nueva obra de teatro "Sea Wall / A Life", protagonizada por Jake Gyllenhaal, quien fue su compañero de reparto en "Love & Other Drugs" (2010).

La actriz lució un ajustado vestido largo color fucsia con el que dejaba ver su avanzado embarazo.

La aparición de Hathaway se da a pocas semanas de que anunciara en redes sociales que está esperando a su segundo hijo. En dicha oportunidad, dejó entrever que le había costado llegar hasta este momento ya que presentó problemas de fertilidad.

En una entrevista posterior, la ganadora del Oscar profundizó en las dificultades que tuvo para volver a quedar embarazada.

"Una queda embarazada y en la mayoría de los casos es un momento realmente feliz, pero para mucha gente que está tratando de quedar embarazada, esa no es la verdadera historia, o es una parte de la historia", comentó a The Associated Press.

La estrella de Hollywood aprovechó además de enviar "amor extra" a todos quienes presenten problemas de fertilidad, porque ella los vivió en ambos embarazos.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  