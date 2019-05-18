El actor y exgobernador de California, Arnold Schwarzenegger (AP) (semisquare-x3)
El actor y exgobernador de California, Arnold Schwarzenegger (AP)

Johannesburgo— Un vídeo publicado este sábado muestra al actor Arnold Schwarzenegger mientras es agredido durante una presentación pública en Sudáfrica.

El vídeo, publicado por la cadena de televisión eNCA, muestra al también exgobernador de California, de 71 años, de pie y usando un celular para grabar a varios niños en un evento deportivo en Johannesburgo, cuando un hombre aparece por detrás de él y le da una patada voladora en la espalda.

Como resultado, Schwarzenegger se tambalea hacia adelante. El hombre es detenido rápidamente por los guardias de seguridad.

Poco después, el vídeo muestra a Schwarzenegger sonriendo y estrechando manos con los espectadores, y más tarde saliendo de lugar rodeado de elementos de seguridad.

“Gracias por sus inquietudes, pero no hay nada de qué preocuparse”, tuiteó Schwarzenegger más tarde.

“Creí que la multitud me empujaba, lo que pasa a menudo. Solo me di cuenta de que me patearon cuando vi el video, como todos ustedes. Me alegro de que el idiota no haya interrumpido mi Snapchat”, agregó.


