Johannesburgo— Un vídeo publicado este sábado muestra al actor Arnold Schwarzenegger mientras es agredido durante una presentación pública en Sudáfrica.

El vídeo, publicado por la cadena de televisión eNCA, muestra al también exgobernador de California, de 71 años, de pie y usando un celular para grabar a varios niños en un evento deportivo en Johannesburgo, cuando un hombre aparece por detrás de él y le da una patada voladora en la espalda.

Como resultado, Schwarzenegger se tambalea hacia adelante. El hombre es detenido rápidamente por los guardias de seguridad.

Poco después, el vídeo muestra a Schwarzenegger sonriendo y estrechando manos con los espectadores, y más tarde saliendo de lugar rodeado de elementos de seguridad.

“Gracias por sus inquietudes, pero no hay nada de qué preocuparse”, tuiteó Schwarzenegger más tarde.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019