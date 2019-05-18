Johannesburgo— Un vídeo publicado este sábado muestra al actor Arnold Schwarzenegger mientras es agredido durante una presentación pública en Sudáfrica.
Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
