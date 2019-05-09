Londres - El periodista de la BBC Danny Baker fue despedido por publicar un mensaje en Twitter en que hacía referencia al reciente nacimiento del hijo de los duques de Sussex, Enrique y Meghan, con la foto de un chimpancé, informó hoy la cadena pública británica.

So not only does Danny Baker post an image comparing a baby w African heritage to an ape, but he has the audacity to say problem is that those of us who point out how racist it is have “diseased minds”. Classic example of blaming those of us who call out racism for its existence pic.twitter.com/6gtKMpaHZY — Afua Hirsch (@afuahirsch) May 8, 2019

El tuit, que ya ha sido eliminado de la red social, mostraba la imagen de una pareja cogida de la mano que caminaba con un chimpancé en cuyas ropas se podía leer: "El bebé real sale del hospital".

Baker, de 61 años, era el presentador de un programa los fines de semana en la emisora radio 5 Live, y fue criticado por lo que algunos interpretaron como una burla al origen racial de Meghan, cuya madre, Doria Ragland, es afroamericana.

Un portavoz de la BBC dijo que el mensaje fue "un grave error de juicio" y agregó que este tipo de publicaciones "van en contra de los valores que nosotros, como emisora, pretendemos encarnar".

"Danny es un locutor brillante pero ya no presentará un programa semanal con nosotros", comunicó el ente.

Tras las críticas que recibió por parte de algunos usuarios, Baker se disculpó con otro mensaje, lo que no fue suficiente para evitar su despido.

"Habría usado la misma imagen estúpida para cualquier otro bebé real, el niño de Boris Johnson o incluso uno de los míos. Es una imagen divertida (aunque no en este contexto, por supuesto). Gran error, por supuesto. Grotesco", indicó el periodista.