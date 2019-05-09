Londres - El periodista de la BBC Danny Baker fue despedido por publicar un mensaje en Twitter en que hacía referencia al reciente nacimiento del hijo de los duques de Sussex, Enrique y Meghan, con la foto de un chimpancé, informó hoy la cadena pública británica.
So not only does Danny Baker post an image comparing a baby w African heritage to an ape, but he has the audacity to say problem is that those of us who point out how racist it is have “diseased minds”. Classic example of blaming those of us who call out racism for its existence pic.twitter.com/6gtKMpaHZY
So not only does Danny Baker post an image comparing a baby w African heritage to an ape, but he has the audacity to say problem is that those of us who point out how racist it is have “diseased minds”. Classic example of blaming those of us who call out racism for its existence pic.twitter.com/6gtKMpaHZY— Afua Hirsch (@afuahirsch) May 8, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios