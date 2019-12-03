View this post on Instagram

Every three minutes a baby is born with a cleft. Children with clefts face many difficulties like eating, breathing, hearing, and speaking. Smile Train not only enables free surgery for children with clefts in more than 90 countries, but also supports comprehensive cleft care every step of the way. I am so excited to kick off this holiday season with Smile Train, an organization that is dear to my heart. Join me today, in giving as little as $5 to help a child in need! Together, let's change the world one smile at a time. #GivingTuesday #EveryThreeMinutes #GiveSmiles LINK: www.smiletrain.org/missuniverse