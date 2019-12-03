Madison Anderson Berríos aspirar traer la sexta corona a Puerto Rico. (Archivo)

La representante de Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson Berríos seleccionó darle voz a los bebés con labio leporino en el certamen internacional de Miss Universe.

La reina de belleza que se encuentra desde el pasado viernes en Atlanta para la competencia final publicó hoy en sus redes sociales cómo las personas pueden ayudar a que un niño sonría gracias a las donaciones y el buen corazón de sus seguidores. La organización benéfica seleccionada es Smile Train, dedicada a aunar esfuerzos para que niños con la condición puedan ser operados.

En la foto la beldad puertorriqueña sale con el número tres que representa que cada tres minutos nace un bebé con una hendidura en su labio.

Los niños con hendiduras enfrentan muchas dificultades, como comer, respirar, oír y hablar. Smile Train no solo permite la cirugía gratuita para niños con hendiduras en más de 90 países, sino que también apoya el cuidado integral de hendiduras en cada paso del camino. Estoy muy emocionada de comenzar esta temporada navideña con Smile Train, una organización que me encanta. ¡Únase a mí hoy, dando tan solo $ 5 para ayudar a un niño necesitado! Juntos, cambiemos el mundo una sonrisa a la vez”, publicó en Instagram.

Anderson Berríos busca de la sexta corona universal para Puerto Rico el próximo 8 de diciembre en los estudios Tyler Perry en Atlanta, Georgia.

Entretanto, la reina de belleza se está disfrutando su paso en la competencia universal, según ha publicado en sus redes sociales. La beldad ha compartido un imágenes y vídeos que resaltan su pasarela, simpatía y carisma con el resto de las concursantes. Compartió unas fotos de una actividad anoche en la que se proyectó deslumbrante.


