La representante de Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson Berríos seleccionó darle voz a los bebés con labio leporino en el certamen internacional de Miss Universe.
Every three minutes a baby is born with a cleft. Children with clefts face many difficulties like eating, breathing, hearing, and speaking. Smile Train not only enables free surgery for children with clefts in more than 90 countries, but also supports comprehensive cleft care every step of the way. I am so excited to kick off this holiday season with Smile Train, an organization that is dear to my heart. Join me today, in giving as little as $5 to help a child in need! Together, let's change the world one smile at a time. #GivingTuesday #EveryThreeMinutes #GiveSmiles LINK: www.smiletrain.org/missuniverse
Having a great time tonight at Chidas & Padre's Dress by Juan Carlos Collazo @juancarloscollazocouturier @muniversepr #chihaircare #juancarloscollazocouturier #brillalabelelza en #MissUniverse #MissUniverso #MissUniversePuertoRico #MissUniverse2019 #MissPuertoRico #Boricua #muniversepr #teampuertorico #confidentlybeautiful #VamosPorLaSexta ??????
