La cantante Becky G celebró 23 años de edad y distintas personalidades del género urbano utilizaron las redes sociales para dedicarle unas palabras a la joven cantante. Sebastian Lletget, pareja sentimental de la intérprete de “Sin pijama”, no quiso quedarse atrás y expresó sus sentimientos en una carta pública.

“Amor, te deseo un cumpleaños lleno de felicidad. Podría escribir un libro real sobre cuánto has hecho en estos últimos 23 años. Te has entregado a tu equipo, te has entregado a tu familia, y lo más importante, te has entregado a ti misma”, señaló el futbolista de Los Ángeles Galaxy al inicio de su mensaje en Instagram.

La vida definitivamente te ha arrojado algunas curvas (o eso es lo que tu padre siempre habla). Pero te enfrentaste a cada uno, siempre descubriendo una forma de crecer a partir de él. Admiro mucho eso. ¡Sigue estando presente, sigue amando, sigue siendo tú! Tengo la sensación de que será algo para recordar. ¡Este es tu año!”, agregó el deportista estadounidense.

Ante esta dedicatoria pública, la joven cantante decidió corresponder el mensaje de su enamorado en la sección comentarios de la red social. “Gracias mejor amigo”, señaló.

Por su parte, la artista decidió hacer una publicación por su onomástico y dijo estar agradecida. “23 empezaste perfectamente. Agradecida estoy”, posteó.

23. You started off perfectly. Thankful.

Becky G comenzó a tener reconocimiento en la industria musical en el año 2011 tras haber subido varios videos de ella misma interpretando remezclas de canciones populares en la plataforma YouTube.

Actualmente, la intérprete es una de las más reconocidas en su género.


