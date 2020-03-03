View this post on Instagram

Amor, wishing you the happiest of birthdays. You could write a real book about how much you’ve done in these past 23 years. You’ve shown up for your team, you shown up for your family, and most importantly you’ve shown up for YOURSELF. Life has definitely thrown some real curveballs at you. (or that one pitch your dad always talks about ??lol) But you’ve faced every single one, always figuring out a way to Grow from it. I admire that so much. Keep being present, keep loving, keep being you! I have a feeling this will be one to remember. THIS IS YOUR YEAR??