I can’t stop thinking about a huge milestone that has kept me up the last few nights. 5 years Cancer free since February 26th 2014 - ????????5 fkn years!!! ... to all my friends and family ,I love you all ???? I’m so grateful ... No puedo dejar de pensar en un gran hito personal que me ha mantenido despierto las últimas noches. 5 años sin cáncer!! Milagroso!! 26 de febrero 2014??????... a todos mis familiares y amigos, los quiero intensamente. Estoy muy agradecido ... This moment is a miracle - This new life I’m living is a rare opportunity. This is the beginning of my afterlife.