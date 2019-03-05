(semisquare-x3)
Además de la música, Draco se mantiene activo trabajando en proyectos que involucran la industria del café y el cannabis medicinal (GFR Media).

El cantautor puertorriqueño Draco Rosa se enfrentó en abril de 2011 a la batalla más dura en su vida: un diagnóstico de cáncer.

A partir de entonces, comenzó una profunda exploración para encontrar la manera de combatir la enfermedad, ayudado por una transformación en su estilo de vida. Este proceso incluyó cambiar su dieta a una naturista basada en el consumo de plantas. 

El cantante incluso compartió lo aprendido en un libro de recetas que publicó junto a su nutricionista Nena Niessen, titulado 'El secreto de la vida a base de las plantas'.

Hoy, el ex Menudo celebra agradecido la oportunidad de estar completamente saludable. En su cuenta de Instagram, compartió que hace 5 años recibió una nueva oportunidad de vida. 

"No puedo dejar de pensar en un gran hito personal que me ha mantenido despierto las últimas noches. 5 años sin cáncer!! Milagroso!! 26 de febrero 2014??????... a todos mis familiares y amigos, los quiero intensamente. Estoy muy agradecido ...", escribió.

A finales del año pasado el artista lanzó su propia marca de cannabis medicinal bajo el nombre de “Monte Sagrado”, tal y como se titula su nueva producción discográfica, la cual se comercializará en Puerto Rico.


