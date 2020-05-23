La actriz estadounidense Hillary Duff se volvió tendencia en Twitter luego que usuarios la acusaran de pedofilia por publicar una foto de su hijo desnudo con unas marcas blancas. La también cantante había publicado en Instagram una serie de historias, ya no disponibles, en las que mostraba unas fotografías familiares.
Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020
This. https://t.co/ktEvQYZuNA— Matthew Koma (@MatthewKoma) May 23, 2020
