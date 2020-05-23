La actriz y cantante reaccionó de inmediato a través de las redes sociales. (Shutterstock)

La actriz estadounidense Hillary Duff se volvió tendencia en Twitter luego que usuarios la acusaran de pedofilia por publicar una foto de su hijo desnudo con unas marcas blancas. La también cantante había publicado en Instagram una serie de historias, ya no disponibles, en las que mostraba unas fotografías familiares.

Entre estas se encontraba la imagen que causó revuelo en redes y ante la cual muchos se cuestionaron el motivo por el cual Duff poseía dicha instantánea. Ante los señalamientos, la ex estrella de Disney reaccionó con un mensaje en esta misma red social para decir que entiende que la cuarentena ha sido muy aburrida, pero que este rumor era "asqueroso y que quien lo haya inventado debería dejar el celular y buscarse un hobby".

El músico y esposo de Duff, Matthew Koma, apoyó a la actriz retuiteando su mensaje y agregando un tajante "This" para dar a entender que no había más que decir sobre el tema.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  