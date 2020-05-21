View this post on Instagram

tHe TiMe iS nOw! ?? my new album KiCk i is out digitally june 26?? listen + preorder via LiNk iN BiO now?? ?????????? ???????? ha llegado el momento! mi disco nuevo KiCk i saldrá en digital el 26 de junio ?? pueden escuchar + hacer preorder mediante el link en mi perfil ya! ???? ??????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? the artwork in the album is a collection of portraits taken by different collaborators and paintings i have made and then photographed as well as my handwritten calligraphy for the lettering - cover image by @carlossaez1 @carlota_guerrero and myself ????thank u carlota and carlos ???? my look features my treasured mechanical legs while the dual-wield claws are wearable sculpture made by Carlos ?? I want to thank everyone who has helped make it possible for KiCk to exist in the way that it does. The songs on the album were made during such a wide span of my life, it feels moving and surreal to finally be able to say it’s here. Thank you to my fellow mutants who support me and have been there leading up to this moment ?? ???? ily uwu :3 ?? • el arte del disco incluye retratos tomados por varios colaboradores incluyendo mi caligrafía a mano y fotografías de cuadros que he pintado durante el proceso de componer el disco. La portada del disco fue una colaboración con @carlota_guerrero y @carlossaez1 ; en la imagen luzco varios tesoros, entre ellas mis patas mecánicas de toa la vida q amo y las dos garras , esculturas sublimes, hechas por @carlossaez1 ?? Quiero darle las gracias a todo el mundo que ha apoyado en el proceso de dar luz a KiCk. He compuesto este disco durante muchas épocas de cambio, por lo q me siento como en un sueño poder decirles q al fin poder anunciarles q ha llegado este momento. Y gracias a todxs mis mutantes q me apoyan tanto ?????? les mucho uwu :3! ?? to love in the face of fear, ?