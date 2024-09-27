Más allá de “Harry Potter” y “Downton Abbey”: así de extensa fue la obra cinematográfica de Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith, quien falleció el viernes a los 89 años, apareció en decenas de películas a lo largo de más de 60 años.

Sus roles abarcaron desde su icónica interpretación en “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” hasta su papel de la profesora Minerva McGonagall en siete películas de Harry Potter, además de filmes que van desde “Otelo” de Shakespeare hasta la animada “Gnomeo & Juliet”.

Aquí la lista completa de sus películas:

Películas

“Nowhere to Go” 1958

“Go to Blazes” 1962

“The V.I.P.s” 1963

“The Pumpkin Eater” 1964

“Othello” 1965

“Young Cassidy” 1965

“The Honey Pot” 1967

“Hot Millions” 1968

“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” 1969

Esta interpretación le valió su primer Óscar a Mejor Actriz por su interpretación de Jean Brodie.

“Oh! What a Lovely War” 1969

PUBLICIDAD

“Travels with My Aunt” 1972

“Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing” 1973

“Murder by Death” 1976

“Death on the Nile” 1978

“California Suite” 1978

Ganó su segundo Óscar con esta película. En esta ocasión fue en la categoría de Mejor Actriz de Reparto, al encarnar a Diana Barrie.

“Quartet” 1981

“Clash of the Titans” 1981

“Evil Under the Sun” 1982

“The Missionary” 1982

“Better Late Than Never” 1983

“A Private Function” 1984

“Lily in Love” 1984

“A Room with a View” 1985

“The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne” 1987

“Hook” 1991

“Sister Act” 1992

“Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” 1993

“The Secret Garden” 1993

“Richard III” 1995

“The First Wives Club” 1996

“Washington Square” 1997

“Curtain Call” 1999

“The Last September” 1999

“Tea with Mussolini” 1999

“Gosford Park” 2001

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” 2001

Maggie Smith logró trascender generaciones, al tener un rol en la saga de Harry Potter como la profesora Minerva McGonagall.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” 2002

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” 2002

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” 2004

“Ladies in Lavender” 2004

“Keeping Mum” 2005

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” 2005

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” 2007

“Becoming Jane” 2007

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” 2009

“From Time to Time” 2009

“Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang” 2010

“Gnomeo & Juliet” 2011

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” 2011

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” 2012

“Quartet” 2012

“My Old Lady” 2014

PUBLICIDAD

“The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” 2015

“The Lady in the Van” 2015

“Gnomeo & Juliet 2: Sherlock Gnomes” 2018

“Downton Abbey” 2019

Igualmente, se destacó en su papel de Violet Crawley en el drama de época “Downton Abbey.”

“A Boy Called Christmas” 2021

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” 2022

“The Miracle Club” 2023

Películas televisivas

“Much Ado About Nothing” 1967

“The Millionairess” 1972

“Memento Mori” 1992

“Suddenly, Last Summer” 1993

“All the King’s Men” 1999

“My House in Umbria” 2003