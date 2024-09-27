Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
27 de septiembre de 2024
87°nubes rotas
EntretenimientoPelículas y Series
Suscriptores
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Más allá de “Harry Potter” y “Downton Abbey”: así de extensa fue la obra cinematográfica de Maggie Smith

Conoce cuatro de los roles por los que se destacó la actriz británica

27 de septiembre de 2024 - 12:56 PM

Se adhiere a los criterios deThe Trust Project
Foto de archivo de Maggie Smith, durante los ensayos de su espectáculo "Night and Day", aparece en los Estudios de Ensayo Minskoff el 27 de septiembre de 1979. Smith, quien ganó un Oscar por "Los mejores años de Miss Brodie" en 1969 y ganó nuevos fanáticos en el siglo XXI como la condesa viuda de Grantham en "Downton Abbey", ha fallecido a los 89 años. (La reina Isabel II de Gran Bretaña, a la derecha, es presentada a Maggie Smith por Laurence Olivier, al centro, durante el estreno benéfico de la película Otelo en el Teatro Odeon, Londres, el 2 de mayo de 1966. (PA via AP, File)La actriz británica Maggie Smith posa en Londres el 16 de diciembre de 2015. Falleció a los 89 años. (Foto AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Archivo)
1 / 7 | Más allá de “Harry Potter” y “Downton Abbey”: así de extensa fue la obra cinematográfica de Maggie Smith. Foto de archivo de Maggie Smith, durante los ensayos de su espectáculo "Night and Day", aparece en los Estudios de Ensayo Minskoff el 27 de septiembre de 1979. Smith, quien ganó un Oscar por "Los mejores años de Miss Brodie" en 1969 y ganó nuevos fanáticos en el siglo XXI como la condesa viuda de Grantham en "Downton Abbey", ha fallecido a los 89 años. ( - Ray Howard
Por The Associated Press
Agencia de noticias

Maggie Smith, quien falleció el viernes a los 89 años, apareció en decenas de películas a lo largo de más de 60 años.

RELACIONADAS

Sus roles abarcaron desde su icónica interpretación en “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” hasta su papel de la profesora Minerva McGonagall en siete películas de Harry Potter, además de filmes que van desde “Otelo” de Shakespeare hasta la animada “Gnomeo & Juliet”.

Aquí la lista completa de sus películas:

Películas

“Nowhere to Go” 1958

“Go to Blazes” 1962

“The V.I.P.s” 1963

“The Pumpkin Eater” 1964

“Othello” 1965

“Young Cassidy” 1965

“The Honey Pot” 1967

“Hot Millions” 1968

“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” 1969

Esta interpretación le valió su primer Óscar a Mejor Actriz por su interpretación de Jean Brodie.

“Oh! What a Lovely War” 1969

“Travels with My Aunt” 1972

“Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing” 1973

“Murder by Death” 1976

“Death on the Nile” 1978

“California Suite” 1978

Ganó su segundo Óscar con esta película. En esta ocasión fue en la categoría de Mejor Actriz de Reparto, al encarnar a Diana Barrie.

“Quartet” 1981

“Clash of the Titans” 1981

“Evil Under the Sun” 1982

“The Missionary” 1982

“Better Late Than Never” 1983

“A Private Function” 1984

“Lily in Love” 1984

“A Room with a View” 1985

“The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne” 1987

“Hook” 1991

“Sister Act” 1992

“Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” 1993

“The Secret Garden” 1993

“Richard III” 1995

“The First Wives Club” 1996

“Washington Square” 1997

“Curtain Call” 1999

“The Last September” 1999

“Tea with Mussolini” 1999

“Gosford Park” 2001

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” 2001

Maggie Smith logró trascender generaciones, al tener un rol en la saga de Harry Potter como la profesora Minerva McGonagall.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” 2002

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” 2002

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” 2004

“Ladies in Lavender” 2004

“Keeping Mum” 2005

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” 2005

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” 2007

“Becoming Jane” 2007

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” 2009

“From Time to Time” 2009

“Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang” 2010

“Gnomeo & Juliet” 2011

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” 2011

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” 2012

“Quartet” 2012

“My Old Lady” 2014

“The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” 2015

“The Lady in the Van” 2015

“Gnomeo & Juliet 2: Sherlock Gnomes” 2018

“Downton Abbey” 2019

Igualmente, se destacó en su papel de Violet Crawley en el drama de época “Downton Abbey.”

“A Boy Called Christmas” 2021

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” 2022

“The Miracle Club” 2023

Películas televisivas

“Much Ado About Nothing” 1967

“The Millionairess” 1972

“Memento Mori” 1992

“Suddenly, Last Summer” 1993

“All the King’s Men” 1999

“My House in Umbria” 2003

“Capturing Mary” 2007

Tags
Muertes
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press es una cooperativa de noticias independiente, sin fines de lucro, que presta servicios a periódicos y emisoras miembros en los Estados Unidos y el resto del mundo. El Nuevo...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 27 de septiembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
Entretenimiento
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: