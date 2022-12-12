Un año después de que los escándalos y varios boicots llevaran a que la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) no transmitiera por televisión la ceremonia de premiación de los Golden Globes, se anunciaron los nominados que serán galardonados el próximo 10 de enero de 2023.

Entre las producciones que más nominaciones tienen en esta ocasión incluye las películas “Everything Everywhere all at Once” y “The Banshees of Inisherin”, las cuales fueron leídas por Mayan López y Selenis Leyva en el programa matutino “Today” de NBC.

Los nominados a mejor película dramática son: “The Fabelmans”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Elvis”, “Tár” y “Avatar: The Way of Water”. Mientras que los nominados a mejor película, comedia o musical son: “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, “Babylon” y “Triangle of Sadness”.

La historia de unos amigos enemistados de Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, lideró todas las películas con ocho nominaciones, incluyendo para los actores Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon y Barry Keoghan. Mientras que la comedia de acción existencial de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere all at Once” ocupó el segundo lugar con seis nominaciones, incluidas las nominaciones para Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan y Jamie Lee Curtis.

Entre los nominados a mejor actor de drama se encuentra Brendan Fraser. Fraser ha dicho que no asistirá a los Globos después de que dijera que Philip Berk, un exmiembro de la HFPA y expresidente de la organización, lo manoseó en 2003.

Dominan las plataformas de “streaming”

Por su parte, las plataformas de “streaming” Netflix y HBO Max empataron con 14 nominaciones en el apartado televisivo de cara a la 80ª edición de los Globos de Oro.

La quinta temporada de “The Crown” (Netflix), la exitosa miniserie “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) y la segunda entrega de “The White Lotus” (HBO) acumularon cuatro candidaturas cada una, aunque la comedia “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) fue la producción más nominada con cinco menciones.

Los Golden Globes se transmitirán el 10 de enero por NBC y Peacock, con el comediante Jerrod Carmichael como anfitrión.

Polémicas

Una investigación de Los Angeles Times a principios de 2021 descubrió que el HFPA no tenía miembros negros, una revelación agravada por otras acusaciones de irregularidades éticas. Muchas estrellas y estudios dijeron que boicotearían el programa. De hecho, el actor Tom Cruise devolvió sus tres Golden Globes.

NBC canceló el año pasado la transmisión que habría tenido lugar en enero pasado. En cambio, los Golden Globes se llevaron a cabo en silencio en un salón de baile de Beverly Hilton sin la asistencia de ninguna estrella. Los ganadores fueron anunciados en Twitter.

Nominaciones en el 2023

PELÍCULAS

Mejor película, drama: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Elvis”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Elvis”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick.” Mejor película, musical o comedia: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

“Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Triangle of Sadness.” Mejor actriz, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans.” Mejor actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Hugh Jackman, “The Son”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection.”

Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Hugh Jackman, “The Son”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection.” Mejor actriz, musical ocomedia: Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”; Margot Robbie, “Babylon”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”; Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”; Margot Robbie, “Babylon”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”; Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Diego Calva, “Babylon”; Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; Adam Driver, “White Noise”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu.”

Diego Calva, “Babylon”; Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; Adam Driver, “White Noise”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu.” Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”; Carey Mulligan, “She Said.”

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”; Carey Mulligan, “She Said.” Mejor actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brad Pitt, “Babylon”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brad Pitt, “Babylon”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.” Mejor película animada: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Inu-Oh”; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “Turning Red.”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Inu-Oh”; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “Turning Red.” Mejor película de lengua extranjera: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Argentina, 1985″; “Close”; “Decision to Leave”; “RRR.”

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Argentina, 1985″; “Close”; “Decision to Leave”; “RRR.” Mejor guion: Todd Field, “Tár”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”; Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans.”

Todd Field, “Tár”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”; Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans.” Mejor director: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.” Mejor partitura musical: Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.” Canción original: “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” music by Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” music by Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice”; “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani.

TELEVISIÓN