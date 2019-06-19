La actriz y cantante Bella Thorne dijo que recuperó su poder cuando publicó fotos de desnudos en Twitter antes de que un “hacker” que amenazaba con publicarlas pudiera actuar, pero ahora la actriz se está defendiendo contra los críticos que la señalan por haberse hecho las imágenes.
@bellathorne Fuck everyone who blame girls for what happens to them, y’all can take nudes, dance and dress the way YOU want. Your body is a work of art and it’s YOUR chose to share it or not. Stay strong my bb i lovr you. ???? Our society’s fucked up. pic.twitter.com/BQMDVVis6y— dean. (@7x77am) June 18, 2019
I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup
