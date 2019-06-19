(horizontal-x3)
La actriz y cantante Bella Thorne dijo que recuperó su poder cuando publicó fotos de desnudos en Twitter antes de que un “hacker” que amenazaba con publicarlas pudiera actuar, pero ahora la actriz se está defendiendo contra los críticos que la señalan por haberse hecho las imágenes.

En un vídeo en sus redes sociales, Bella se defendió entre lágrimas después de los señalamientos de Whoopi Goldberg, quien durante el programa “The View”, la responsabilizó por la controversia con sus fotos al decir que nunca debió habérselas tomado. 

“Una vez que tomas esa foto, entra en la nube y está disponible para cualquier pirata informático que la quiera”, dijo la actriz en el programa de la cadena ABC. “Escucha, si eres famoso, no me importa la edad que tengas, no te tomes fotos desnudas”, añadió.

Sus declaraciones enfurecieron a la coprotagonista junto a Zendaya del desaparecido programa de Disney Channel “Shake it up”, quien le contestó con un fuerte mensaje: “Oye, Whoopi, te he amado durante tanto tiempo, pero, sinceramente, estoy muy disgustada y triste por tu respuesta hacia mí. ¿Culpar a las chicas por tomar fotos en primer lugar?”, expresó. “¡Qué vergüenza! ¡Qué vergüenza, Whoopi! Y ¡qué vergüenza por hacer pública esa opinión y hacer que cada jovencita piense que es asquerosa por tomarse una foto así. Decir que si tomas una foto 'sexy', entonces, mereces que se filtre, así que no te sorprendas y no te sientas mal. Es como decir que si voy a una fiesta y tomo alcohol y quiero bailar en la pista de baile ¿también merezco ser violada?”, añadió la joven, quien dijo que cancelaría una entrevista pautada en “The View”. A ella se unieron otras actrices jóvenes como la estrella de Disney Dove Cameron y la propia Zendaya.

“Whoopi Goldberg no seas una mala persona. No estás divulgando un mensaje positivo para las mujeres u hombres jóvenes en desarrollo. Lo que haces es perpetuar un mensaje antiguo, moribundo y dañino”, escribió Cameron.

“Zendaya me llamó hoy para asegurarme de que estaba bien. Hablamos sobre nuestra generación y la previa a la nuestra, también, y sobre cómo nosotros, como mujeres, no nos debemos sentir mal sobre nosotros y nuestros cuerpos”, escribió Thorne sobre la conversación con Zendaya.

Thorne compartió en Twitter el sábado varias fotos de ella semidesnuda después de que, según dijo, un “hacker” la amenazó con revelarlas.

La joven actriz, cantante y escritora de 21 años es la última celebridad que ve violada su privacidad. Previamente, otras famosas como Jennifer Lawrence, Aubrey Plaza y Kate Upton, han sufrido situaciones similares.

En enero de 2018, en medio de la ola de revelaciones de abusos sexuales en el ambiente artístico, Thorne reveló que fue abusada sexualmente durante años. 

