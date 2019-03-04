Washington - Al menos catorce personas murieron hoy por dos tornados en el estado de Alabama, en Estados Unidos, informó el sheriff Jay Jones, del condado de Lee, que fue citado por medios de comunicación locales.
BREAKING: At least 14 killed in Alabama tornadoes, coroner tells @kasie on @MSNBC:
"I expect that number to go higher," but survivors are still being found. https://t.co/HL0Vi9r3Q0 pic.twitter.com/8zJwq9fs6Y
Due to today’s severe weather and tornadoes, I’ve extended the State of Emergency issued on February 23 to statewide. @AlabamaEMA
Due to today’s severe weather and tornadoes, I’ve extended the State of Emergency issued on February 23 to statewide. @AlabamaEMA— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 4, 2019
