Washington - Al menos catorce personas murieron hoy por dos tornados en el estado de Alabama, en Estados Unidos, informó el sheriff Jay Jones, del condado de Lee, que fue citado por medios de comunicación locales.

Jones precisó que doce de esas muertes se produjeron en las proximidades de la población de Opelika, en el condado de Lee.

"Tenemos un área bastante importante de daños", dijo Jones a la cadena de televisión CNN.

BREAKING: At least 14 killed in Alabama tornadoes, coroner tells @kasie on @MSNBC:



"I expect that number to go higher," but survivors are still being found. https://t.co/HL0Vi9r3Q0 pic.twitter.com/8zJwq9fs6Y — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2019

El responsable agregó que un número indeterminado de heridos graves han sido trasladados a hospitales.

De acuerdo al Servicio Nacional Meteorológico, una decena de tornados tocaron en la tarde de hoy los estados de Alabama y Georgia.

El canal del Tiempo apuntó en su página web que más de 42,000 hogares y negocios sufrieron cortes de la corriente eléctrica en ambos estados.

Según esta fuente, la jornada de hoy ha sido la más mortífera por los tornados en Estados Unidos desde el 22 de enero de 2017, cuando 16 personas perdieron la vida por las condiciones climatológicas en el sur de Georgia.

La gobernadora de Alabama, Kay Ivey, anunció en Twitter que "debido al clima severo y los tornados hoy, he extendido el Estado de Emergencia emitido el 23 de febrero a todo el estado".

Due to today’s severe weather and tornadoes, I’ve extended the State of Emergency issued on February 23 to statewide. @AlabamaEMA — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 4, 2019

En esa fecha la gobernadora declaró el Estado de Emergencia para algunos condados de Alabama por las inundaciones ocasionadas por las fuertes lluvias.

Ivey agregó en otro tuit que los equipos de rescate están trabajando rápido para ofrecer asistencia a los damnificados.