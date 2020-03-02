El Departamento de Salud el estado de Florida indicó mediante comunicación escrita que dos pacientes, uno en Manatee y otro en Hillsborough, pueden haber arrojado resultados positivos a la prueba del coronavirus COVID-19, lo que representarían las primeras dos infecciones en el estado, indicó la directora de la oficina de Miami del periódico The New York Times, Patricia Mazzei.
COVID-19 has arrived in Florida: two presumptive positive cases, in Manatee and Hillsborough counties, per @GovRonDeSantis, who has declared a public health emergency.— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 2, 2020
The Florida Department of Health said in a statement that the Manatee County patient is an adult without a travel history to the countries restricted by the C.D.C. The Hillsborough County patient had traveled to Italy. Both patients are in isolation.— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 2, 2020
.@GovRonDeSantis has scheduled two press conferences with the Florida surgeon general for Monday, one in Tampa and one in Miami, following the news that the state has identified two cases of COVID-19.— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 2, 2020
💬Ver 0 comentarios