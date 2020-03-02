Uno de los pacientes viajó recientemente a Italia, donde el coronavirus se ha propagado rápidamente. (EFE / José Jácome)

El Departamento de Salud el estado de Florida indicó mediante comunicación escrita que dos pacientes, uno en Manatee y otro en Hillsborough, pueden haber arrojado resultados positivos a la prueba del coronavirus COVID-19, lo que representarían las primeras dos infecciones en el estado, indicó la directora de la oficina de Miami del periódico The New York Times, Patricia Mazzei.

Mazzei indicó, mediante una serie de tuits, que el gobernado Ron DeSantis ordenó al cirujano general de Florida, el doctor Scott Rivkees, a declarar un estado de emergencia de salud pública ante los resultados positivos preliminares de los pacientes.

Personal del Departamento de Salud de Florida explicaron que el paciente en el condado de Manatee es un adulto que no ha viajado recientemente a otras ciudades en países bajo restricciones de viaje impuestos por el Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC). Mientras, el paciente en el condado de Hillsborough si viajó a Italia; ambos se encuentran aislados de otras personas.

Mientras, DeSantis programó para el día de mañana, lunes, dos conferencias de prensa, en Tampa y en Miami, con el cirujano general de Florida.


