El exgobernador de Massachusetts Bill Weld, de 73 años, lanzó hoy un comité exploratorio para retar al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en las primarias del Partido Republicano.

Es el primer miembro del partido que hace pública su intención.

En una actividad en New Hampshire, el político lanzó una abierta crítica contra al mandatario al exponer que "tenemos un presidente cuya prioridades están dirigidas a promoverse a sí mismo en vez de estar dirigidas al bien del país", reseñó el diario Boston Herald.

En su cuenta de Twitter oficial, en la que el primer tuit es de ayer, 14 de febrero, tiró un segundo mensaje a las 10:02 a.m. confirmando su intención.

"Es hora de que todas las personas de buena voluntad tomen una posición y planten bandera... Es por esta razón que hoy he establecido un comité exploratorio para buscar la posibilidad de postularme para la Presidencia de los Estados Unidos como republicano en las elecciones del 2020", tuiteó Weld.

En 2016, Weld fue el candidato a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos por el Partido Libertario, pero luego se cambió de afiliación y volvió al Partido Republicano.

Fue gobernador de Massachusetts del 1990 al 1997.