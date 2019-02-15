El exgobernador de Massachusetts Bill Weld, de 73 años, lanzó hoy un comité exploratorio para retar al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en las primarias del Partido Republicano.
"It is time for all people of good will to take a stand and plant a flag...It's for this reason that I have today established an Exploratory Committee to pursue the possibility for my running for the Presidency of the United States as a Republican in the 2020 election." pic.twitter.com/LUrsyyo1fP
