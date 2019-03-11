Newark, Nueva Jersey — Agentes aduanales decomisaron el mayor cargamento de cocaína recuperado en los puertos del área de Nueva York y Nueva Jersey en los últimos 25 años.
3,200LB COCAINE SEIZURE–#CBP coordinated with U.S. and international partners to seize 3,200lbs of cocaine worth an estimated $77M! It was the second largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark, and the largest in nearly 25 years! Learn more: https://t.co/N2Nnzyq1Du pic.twitter.com/70Jl4Or7Hm
