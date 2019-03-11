Newark, Nueva Jersey — Agentes aduanales decomisaron el mayor cargamento de cocaína recuperado en los puertos del área de Nueva York y Nueva Jersey en los últimos 25 años.

3,200LB COCAINE SEIZURE–#CBP coordinated with U.S. and international partners to seize 3,200lbs of cocaine worth an estimated $77M! It was the second largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark, and the largest in nearly 25 years! Learn more: https://t.co/N2Nnzyq1Du pic.twitter.com/70Jl4Or7Hm — CBP (@CBP) March 11, 2019

La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos (CBP, en inglés) dijo que los 1,450 kilogramos (3,200 libras) de droga distribuidos en 60 paquetes fueron decomisados en el puerto de Nueva York/Newark el 28 de febrero. Se calcula que su valor de venta en calle ronda los $77 millones.

Es el decomiso más grande de cocaína en los puertos desde 1994.

Un vocero de la CBP dijo que el contendedor fue recuperado de un buque que zarpó de Sudamérica.