La droga estaba en un contenedor que fue recuperado de un buque que zarpó de Sudamérica. (Imagen tomada de CBP)

Newark, Nueva Jersey — Agentes aduanales decomisaron el mayor cargamento de cocaína recuperado en los puertos del área de Nueva York y Nueva Jersey en los últimos 25 años.

La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos (CBP, en inglés) dijo que los 1,450 kilogramos (3,200 libras) de droga distribuidos en 60 paquetes fueron decomisados en el puerto de Nueva York/Newark el 28 de febrero. Se calcula que su valor de venta en calle ronda los $77 millones.

Es el decomiso más grande de cocaína en los puertos desde 1994.

Un vocero de la CBP dijo que el contendedor fue recuperado de un buque que zarpó de Sudamérica.

Agentes de CBP entregaron las drogas a autoridades del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional para que fueran investigadas.


