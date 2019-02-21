Miami - La policía detuvo hoy de madrugada en su casa al alcalde de la pequeña localidad floridana de Port Richey, Dale Massad, por presunto ejercicio de la medicina sin el permiso requerido, informaron hoy medios locales.

La oficina del alguacil del condado Pasco, al que pertenece Port Richey (costa oeste de Florida), con unos 2,800 habitantes, informó en su página de Facebook que, en una operación para detener a una persona requerida judicialmente, que no identificó, se registraron disparos de arma de fuego, pero no hubo heridos.

SHOTS FIRED DURING MAYOR'S ARREST: Port Richey Mayor Dale Glen Massad was arrested for practicing medicine without a license. Shots were fired at deputies when they served a warrant at his home. Authorities are sharing more details now. wfla.com/1798638272 Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Thursday, February 21, 2019

Según la publicación, los uniformados no respondieron los disparos.

El diario The Tampa Bay Times y los canales de televisión indicaron que el detenido fue el alcalde de Port Richey, quien es requerido por presuntamente ejercer la medicina sin estar autorizado legalmente para ello.

El diario recoge que Massad, de 68 años y republicano, puede haber seguido atendiendo pacientes en su casa a pesar de que en 1992 perdió su permiso para ejercer la medicina en Florida.

La fiscal general de Florida, Ashley Moody, indicó en un comunicado que "nadie está por encima de la ley" y que su departamento va a investigar y perseguir cualquier delito "sin importar la posición política o económica" de quien lo cometa.