Varios de los manifestantes terminaron siendo arrestados por la Policía. (Twitter)

Sobre 100 estudiantes de las universidades Yale y Harvard protestaron hoy, sábado, durante el medio tiempo de un juego de fútbol en New Heaven, Connecticut, por dichas instituciones poseer bonos de Puerto Rico, así como lazos con compañías de combustibles fósiles, que hacen peor la crisis del cambio climático.

Durante la manifestación, los alumnos utilizaron camisas alusivas a cada centro educativo y alzaron varios carteles.

Cuando expiró el medio tiempo, más espectadores saltaron al campo de juego.

La Policía intervino luego de una hora, cuando advirtió a los manifestantes que debían moverse o serían arrestados.

El juego de fútbol entre ambas universidades marca un momento importante en la historia por la rivalidad que mantienen ambos centros académicos por décadas. La actividad de hoy era la edición número 136 de El Juego, como se le llama al tradicional evento.

Usuarios de Twitter reportaron la protesta:

Pendientes a elnuevodia.com para la ampliación de esta historia.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  