Sobre 100 estudiantes de las universidades Yale y Harvard protestaron hoy, sábado, durante el medio tiempo de un juego de fútbol en New Heaven, Connecticut, por dichas instituciones poseer bonos de Puerto Rico, así como lazos con compañías de combustibles fósiles, que hacen peor la crisis del cambio climático.
Yale and Harvard students have disrupted today's football game. They are demanding their universities divest from fossil fuels & cancel their Puerto Rican debt holdings pic.twitter.com/DwJRyyzeq5— Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) November 23, 2019
At halftime of Harvard-Yale a sit in protesting climate issues has broken out on the field, at least delaying the second half and the way the protest is growing I would be shocked if the game continues. pic.twitter.com/2BWCU2fLuI— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 23, 2019
The Yale Harvard game. Students from both schools enter the field to protest climate change. Second-half delayed. pic.twitter.com/5bCL8A1BQU— Bethel PA Guy (@BHSPAguy) November 23, 2019
Climate change protest stops the Yale Harvard game pic.twitter.com/v4rNWaYY74— Stephen Benedetti (@stevebene7) November 23, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios