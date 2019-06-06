Washington — Funcionarios mexicanos salieron el miércoles de la Casa Blanca sin haber concretado un acuerdo para impedir la entrada en vigor de los aranceles que el presidente Donald Trump amenazó con aplicar a partir de la próxima semana.
....talks with Mexico will resume tomorrow with the understanding that, if no agreement is reached, Tariffs at the 5% level will begin on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule. The higher the Tariffs go, the higher the number of companies that will move back to the USA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019
