Una vista del exterior de la Casa Blanca. (EFE)

Washington — Funcionarios mexicanos salieron el miércoles de la Casa Blanca sin haber concretado un acuerdo para impedir la entrada en vigor de los aranceles que el presidente Donald Trump amenazó con aplicar a partir de la próxima semana.

Sin embargo, las conversaciones continuaban por la noche en el Departamento de Estado entre funcionarios de ambos países.

Trump tuiteó desde Irlanda que “hay progreso, pero no lo suficiente”. Agregó que las conversaciones se reanudarían el jueves.

Los primeros aranceles, con una tasa inicial de 5% sobre todas las importaciones provenientes de México, están programados para empezar a aplicarse el lunes. Trump ha dicho que lo más probable es que los aranceles entren en vigor pese a la oposición de muchos de sus colegas republicanos en el Congreso.

La meta de Trump es persuadir al gobierno de México a tomar más medidas para impedir que los migrantes provenientes de Centroamérica atraviesen su territorio para llegar a la frontera estadounidense.


