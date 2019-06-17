Kashuv ha defendido el derecho de portar armas desde que un exestudiante irrumpió a su escuela y mató a 17 personas.(AP/Michael Conroy) (semisquare-x3)
Boston - Uno de los sobrevivientes del tiroteo en la escuela de Parkland, en Florida, informó que la Universidad de Harvard revocó su admisión por emitir comentarios racistas que realizó en internet hace dos años. 

Kyle Kashuv dijo que la institución Ivy League le solicitó una explicación luego de que los comentarios salieran a la luz pública. El joven pidió perdón y le dijo a las autoridades académicas que sus expresiones fueron una falta de respeto y que no representan a quien es ahora. 

En una carta con la fecha del 3 de junio, que el estudiante compartió en sus redes sociales, Harvard dijo que retiró la aceptación de Kashuv a la universidad. 

Una portavoz de la institución dijo que la administración no comenta sobre las decisiones de admisión de estudiantes. 

Kashuv ha defendido el derecho de portar armas desde que un exestudiante irrumpió a su escuela y mató a 17 personas. 


