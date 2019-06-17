Boston - Uno de los sobrevivientes del tiroteo en la escuela de Parkland, en Florida, informó que la Universidad de Harvard revocó su admisión por emitir comentarios racistas que realizó en internet hace dos años.
4/ After the story broke, former peers & political opponents began contacting Harvard urging them to rescind me. Harvard then sent this letter stating that Harvard "reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission" and requested a written explanation within 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/RfEQCvjgDX— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019
