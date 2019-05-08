Nueva York— Seis personas, incluidos cuatro niños, murieron el miércoles cuando un incendio destruyó un apartamento en un edificio propiedad de la ciudad en el barrio de Harlem, en Nueva York.
When they reached the 2 rear bedrooms, they found 6 occupants of that apartment deceased, 4 children and 2 adults- #FDNY Commissioner Nigro earlier this morning from the scene of an all-hands fire at 2441 7 Ave in Manhattan. https://t.co/8ZVLBu9jxa (Photo Cred: @nycemergencymgt) pic.twitter.com/9JDByK9mxm
The fire quickly extended out of the kitchen and eventually involved every room in this apartment, including the two rooms where the victims were found -#FDNY Commissioner Nigro from scene of fatal fire, 2441 7th Avenue in Harlem. Read more: https://t.co/UAdcRIWEEh
