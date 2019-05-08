Nueva York— Seis personas, incluidos cuatro niños, murieron el miércoles cuando un incendio destruyó un apartamento en un edificio propiedad de la ciudad en el barrio de Harlem, en Nueva York.

Los bomberos, que acudieron el sito a la 1:40 a.m., ingresaron al apartamento en el quinto piso en medio de las llamas y encontraron a un hombre y una mujer, además de dos niños y dos niñas, con edades de 3 a 11 años, en sus camas, dijo el comisionado de bomberos Daniel Nigro.

When they reached the 2 rear bedrooms, they found 6 occupants of that apartment deceased, 4 children and 2 adults- #FDNY Commissioner Nigro earlier this morning from the scene of an all-hands fire at 2441 7 Ave in Manhattan. https://t.co/8ZVLBu9jxa (Photo Cred: @nycemergencymgt) pic.twitter.com/9JDByK9mxm — FDNY (@FDNY) May 8, 2019

Las víctimas, que se piensa eran miembros de una misma familia, fueron declaradas muertas por los paramédicos.

El Departamento de Bomberos de la Ciudad de Nueva York indicó en Twitter que el fuego fue un accidente que comenzó la estufa de la cocina.

“El incendio se extendió rápidamente fuera de la cocina y, eventualmente, consumió cada cuarto en este apartamento, incluidos los dos cuartos donde se encontraron las víctimas”, dijo Nigro.

The fire quickly extended out of the kitchen and eventually involved every room in this apartment, including the two rooms where the victims were found -#FDNY Commissioner Nigro from scene of fatal fire, 2441 7th Avenue in Harlem. Read more: https://t.co/UAdcRIWEEh — FDNY (@FDNY) May 8, 2019

Reportes de televisión mostraron a vecinos parados en un círculo y orando afueras del edificio Frederick E. Samuel Houses.

“Mientras ardía el incendio yo escuché a una de las niñitas gritando”, dijo Eric Allen, residente del cuarto piso, en declaraciones al New York Post. “Eran niños hermosos”.

Abdul Salaam, de 25 años, le dijo al Post que vio las llamas desde la calle y llamó a los servicios de emergencia.

“Oí vidrios quebrándose y niños gritando”, dijo Salaam. “Claramente temían por sus vidas”.

Un residente dijo que él y su madre, de 75 años, que vive en el quinto piso, huyeron por la escalera de incendios.

“Había tanto humo que no se podía ver”, dijo Geraldo Morales al Post.