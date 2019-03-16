Miami - Un niño de seis años murió este sábado de un disparo hecho con un arma de fuego que encontró, aparentemente cargada y sin seguro, en su domicilio de Miami Gardens, en el noroeste del Condado de Miami-Dade, informó la Policía de esta localidad.
Heartbreakingly unacceptable and entirely preventable. Early reports confirm one of our 6-year-old students accidentally shot himself in the head; an older child witnessed it. What will it take for adults to secure their guns? How much more heartache? When is it finally #Enough?!
