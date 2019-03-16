Miami - Un niño de seis años murió este sábado de un disparo hecho con un arma de fuego que encontró, aparentemente cargada y sin seguro, en su domicilio de Miami Gardens, en el noroeste del Condado de Miami-Dade, informó la Policía de esta localidad.

Según la dependencia policial, el suceso ocurrió la mañana de hoy y todo apunta a que la víctima se disparó a sí misma en la cabeza. Al interior de la vivienda no se hallaban sus padres, pero sí un hermano de la menor, aunque se desconoce por el momento si presenció el suceso.

Las autoridades y los bomberos llegaron al domicilio tras ser alertados a través de una llamada al número de emergencia 911 y encontraron al menor con heridas de gravedad, según ha señalado a medios locales la portavoz de la dependencia, Carolyn Frazier.

El menor fue transportado en helicóptero hasta el hospital Jackson Memorial, donde poco después perdió la vida a causa de las heridas.

Las autoridades permanecen aun dentro y fuera del domicilio, realizando pesquisas y tomando declaraciones a familiares y vecinos, mientras que la calle ha sido acordonada con una cinta amarilla.

No se han producido detenciones a causa de este suceso, pero de acuerdos a las autoridades si se confirman que el arma no fue adecuadamente guardada podrían presentarse cargos por delitos menores.

Heartbreakingly unacceptable and entirely preventable. Early reports confirm one of our 6-year-old students accidentally shot himself in the head; an older child witnessed it. What will it take for adults to secure their guns? How much more heartache? When is it finally #Enough?! — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 16, 2019