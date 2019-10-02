El senador Bernie Sanders. (AP)

Washington.- El senador Bernie Sanders, aspirante a la candidatura presidencial demócrata en Estados Unidos, canceló su agenda de campaña tras ser hospitalizado después de sufrir una obstrucción arterial en Las Vegas, Nevada, informó este miércoles su equipo de trabajo.

"Durante un acto de campaña anoche, el senador Sanders sufrió malestar en el pecho. Tras una evaluación y exámenes médicos se descubrió que tenía una obstrucción arterial y se le insertaron dos estent con éxito", afirmó uno de sus asesores principales, Jeff Weaver, en un comunicado.

"El senador Sanders está hablando y de buen ánimo. Estará descansando durante los próximos días", apuntó la nota, que agregó que se cancelarán sus próximos actos y apariciones "hasta un próximo anuncio".

El senador acudió a su cuenta de Twitter para dejar saber a sus seguidores que se siente bien y dar las gracias por los buenos deseos.

El aspirante, de 78 años, es uno de los tres septuagenarios de la carrera demócrata a la presidencia, junto con el exvicepresidente Joe Biden, de 76, y la también senadora Elizabeth Warren, de 70.

Para este miércoles, Sanders tenía previsto participar en un acto sobre el control de armas en Nevada.

La alcaldesa de San Juan y copresidenta de su comité de campaña, Carmen Yulín Cruz, le envío un mensaje de apoyo.

"Mi amor para Bernie Sanders y su familia. Eres fuerte y tienes un gran corazón. Estaré hoy y siempre contigo", escribió Cruz Soto, quien es la copresidenta del comité de campaña de Sanders.

Tras conocer la noticia, una de sus rivales por la candidatura demócrata, la senadora Kamala Harris, tuiteó: "Pensando en Bernie Sanders hoy y deseándole una recuperación rápida. Si hay algo que sé sobre él es que es un luchador y quiero verle de nuevo en campaña pronto".

Otro de sus adversarios demócratas, Cory Booker, senador por Nueva Jersey, empleó la misma red social para desear a Sanders una "pronta recuperación".


