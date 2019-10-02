Washington.- El senador Bernie Sanders, aspirante a la candidatura presidencial demócrata en Estados Unidos, canceló su agenda de campaña tras ser hospitalizado después de sufrir una obstrucción arterial en Las Vegas, Nevada, informó este miércoles su equipo de trabajo.
Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 2, 2019
None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!
My love to @BernieSanders and his family. You are strong and you have a big heart. I stand today and forever with you. @SenSanders— Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 2, 2019
Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019
