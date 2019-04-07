Washington — El presidente Donald Trump confirmó hoy, domingo, que Kirstjen Nielsen, secretaria del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (Homeland Security) dejará el cargo ante la creciente frustración de la administración por el número de inmigrantes que cruzan la frontera entre México y los Estados Unidos.
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019
....I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019
