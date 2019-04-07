Washington — El presidente Donald Trump confirmó hoy, domingo, que Kirstjen Nielsen, secretaria del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (Homeland Security) dejará el cargo ante la creciente frustración de la administración por el número de inmigrantes que cruzan la frontera entre México y los Estados Unidos.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

Trump dijo en dos tuits publicados en su cuenta oficial que el comisionado del Negociado de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza, Kevin McAleenan, será el secretario interino de la agencia que cuenta con 240,000 empleados. McAleenan ha laborado por años como oficial fronterizo y refleja la prioridad de Trump para con el departamento que fue establecido para luchar contra el terrorismo luego de los ataques del 11 de septiembre de 2001.

....I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019