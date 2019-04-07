Kirstjen Nielsen recorrió parte de la frontera con México el pasado viernes junto con el presidente Donald Trump. (AP / Jacquelyn Martin) (horizontal-x3)
Washington  El presidente Donald Trump confirmó hoy, domingo, que Kirstjen Nielsen, secretaria del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (Homeland Security) dejará el cargo ante la creciente frustración de la administración por el número de inmigrantes que cruzan la frontera entre México y los Estados Unidos.

Trump dijo en dos tuits publicados en su cuenta oficial que el comisionado del Negociado de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza, Kevin McAleenan, será el secretario interino de la agencia que cuenta con 240,000 empleados. McAleenan ha laborado por años como oficial fronterizo y refleja la prioridad de Trump para con el departamento que fue establecido para luchar contra el terrorismo luego de los ataques del 11 de septiembre de 2001.

Dos personas con conocimiento sobre el cambio de mando en la agencia indicaron que Nielsen fue a la Casa Blanca hoy, domingo, para hablar con Trump luego del recorrido que realizaron en la frontera con México. Las dos personas resaltaron que Nielsen se ha sentido frustrada por la dificultad de lograr que otras agencias ayuden a reducir el número de familias indocumentadas que cruzan la frontera.


