Washington - El presidente Donald Trump criticó el martes a California por encabezar una demanda de varios estados en su contra por declarar emergencia nacional para poder construir un muro en la frontera con México.

As I predicted, 16 states, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit! California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

The failed Fast Train project in California, where the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

En Twitter, el mandatario destacó la decisión del gobernador californiano Gavin Newsom de cancelar una línea ferroviaria entre Los Ángeles y San Francisco, afirmando que el proyecto sufrió “déficits récord” y “era cientos de veces más caro que el Muro desesperadamente necesitado”.

Trump despotricó contra la demanda entablada en un tribunal federal de San Francisco. Incorrectamente dice que fue entablada por "16 ciudades".

Se trata de 16 estados. California y otros 15 estados presentaron el litigio el lunes, afirmando que la declaración del estado de emergencia viola la Constitución. El mandatario posteriormente enmendó la publicación.

Sixteen states filed this suit, not “16 cities.” The Democrats do not endorse open borders. pic.twitter.com/CIpIFmiFI5 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 19, 2019