(semisquare-x3)
Foto tomada el 13 de marzo del 2018 del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump frente a un prototipo del muro que él quiere construir en la frontera con México, en San Diego, California. (AP/Evan Vucci, File)

Washington - El presidente Donald Trump criticó el martes a California por encabezar una demanda de varios estados en su contra por declarar emergencia nacional para poder construir un muro en la frontera con México.

En Twitter, el mandatario destacó la decisión del gobernador californiano Gavin Newsom de cancelar una línea ferroviaria entre Los Ángeles y San Francisco, afirmando que el proyecto sufrió “déficits récord” y “era cientos de veces más caro que el Muro desesperadamente necesitado”.

Trump despotricó contra la demanda entablada en un tribunal federal de San Francisco. Incorrectamente dice que fue entablada por "16 ciudades".

Se trata de 16 estados. California y otros 15 estados presentaron el litigio el lunes, afirmando que la declaración del estado de emergencia viola la Constitución. El mandatario posteriormente enmendó la publicación.

Trump declaró el estado de emergencia para obtener recursos financieros públicos más allá de lo aprobado por el Congreso.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  