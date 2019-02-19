Washington - El presidente Donald Trump criticó el martes a California por encabezar una demanda de varios estados en su contra por declarar emergencia nacional para poder construir un muro en la frontera con México.
As I predicted, 16 states, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit! California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019
The failed Fast Train project in California, where the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019
Sixteen states filed this suit, not “16 cities.” The Democrats do not endorse open borders. pic.twitter.com/CIpIFmiFI5
Sixteen states filed this suit, not “16 cities.” The Democrats do not endorse open borders. pic.twitter.com/CIpIFmiFI5— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 19, 2019
