Florida, EE.UU. — El presidente DonaldTrump ofreció en Domingo de Pascua sus condolencias al pueblo de Sri Lanka, continuó sus ataques contra la investigación del abogado especial RobertMueller y asistió a un servicio religioso en la iglesia de Bethesda-by-the-Sea, cerca de su propiedad en Florida.
The Trump Haters and Angry Democrats who wrote the Mueller Report were devastated by the No Collusion finding! Nothing but a total “hit job” which should never have been allowed to start in the first place!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 de abril de 2019
