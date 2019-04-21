El presidente Donald Trump y su esposa Melania Trump llegan al servicio religioso en la iglesia de Bethesda-by-the-Sea, en Florida, el domingo 21 de abril de 2019. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (semisquare-x3)
Florida, EE.UU. — El presidente DonaldTrump ofreció en Domingo de Pascua sus condolencias al pueblo de Sri Lanka, continuó sus ataques contra la investigación del abogado especial RobertMueller y asistió a un servicio religioso en la iglesia de Bethesda-by-the-Sea, cerca de su propiedad en Florida.

El presidente envió felicitaciones por la Pascua a sus seguidores a primera hora de la mañana en Twitter.

Poco después de tuitear sobre su felicidad, escribió de nuevo en la red social para decir que el informe de Mueller era “nada más un trabajo con fines políticos”.

El presidente también tuiteó sobre los ataques terroristas en Sri Lanka y dijo: "¡Estamos listos para ayudar!". Las explosiones en iglesias y hoteles en esa nación mataron a más de 200 personas. Nadie ha reivindicado el ataque, pero las autoridades culpan a los extremistas religiosos.

Trump asistió al servicio en la iglesia episcopal con la primera dama Melania Trump y la hija de él, Tiffany. Es la misma iglesia donde él y la primera dama se casaron en 2005.

"Felices Pascuas a todos, que tengan un excelente día", dijo Trump al llegar a la iglesia. "Están sucediendo muchas cosas grandes para nuestro país".


