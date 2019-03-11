Washington — El presidente Donald Trump negó haberse equivocado al referirse en una reunión a Tim Cook, el director general de Apple, como "Tim Apple".

Trump tuiteó hoy: “Hice una referencia rápida a Tim + Apple como Tim/Apple como una manera de ahorrar tiempo y palabras. ¡Las Noticias Falsas están exagerando todo esto, convirtiéndolo en otra noticia mala sobre Trump!”

At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

Trump hizo el comentario la semana pasada. Después de la reunión, Cook modificó su perfil en Twitter, reemplazando su apellido con el logo de Apple.

En una cena con donantes republicanos en su club de Florida, Trump se quejó de que la controversia sobre su comentario era “noticias falsas”, dijo uno de los participantes en el encuentro, que pidió no ser identificado. Los comentarios de Trump fueron reportados inicialmente por y Axios.