Washington — El presidente Donald Trump negó haberse equivocado al referirse en una reunión a Tim Cook, el director general de Apple, como "Tim Apple".
At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019
