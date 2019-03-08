Washington — El presidente Donald Trump aseguró el viernes que rechazó un pedido personal de indulto de parte de su exabogado Michael Cohen, la afirmación más fuerte hasta ahora de que Cohen pudo haber mentido bajo juramento.
Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a Pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied! Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO. He lied again! He also badly wanted to work at the White House. He lied!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019
Just another set of lies by @POTUS @realdonaldtrump. Mr. President...let me remind you that today is #InternationalWomensDay. You may want use today to apologize for your own #lies and #DirtyDeeds to women like Karen McDougal and Stephanie Clifford.— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) March 8, 2019
