Washington — El presidente Donald Trump aseguró el viernes que rechazó un pedido personal de indulto de parte de su exabogado Michael Cohen, la afirmación más fuerte hasta ahora de que Cohen pudo haber mentido bajo juramento.

Trump tuiteó su versión luego de días de preguntas sobre Cohen y el asunto del perdón presidencial. Ha emergido como una línea clave de investigación para los demócratas inicien una serie de investigaciones exhaustivas sobre asuntos políticos y personales de Trump.

"El mal abogado y fraudulento Michael Cohen dijo bajo juramento que nunca pidió un Indulto. Sus abogados lo contradijeron por completo ¡Mintió!", tuiteó Trump a bordo del avión presidencial en ruta a zonas dañadas por los tornados en Alabama. "Además, él me pidió directamente un perdón. Yo dije NO ¡Mintió de nuevo! Él además quería fervientemente trabajar en la Casa Blanca ¡Mintió!".

Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a Pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied! Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO. He lied again! He also badly wanted to work at the White House. He lied! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019

Cohen respondió por Twitter minutos más tarde.

"Simplemente otra serie de mentiras de parte del presidente @POTUS @realdonaldtrump”, escribió, antes de referirse a las mujeres que recibieron pagos para que guardaran silencio, pagos que él facilitó.

Just another set of lies by @POTUS @realdonaldtrump. Mr. President...let me remind you that today is #InternationalWomensDay. You may want use today to apologize for your own #lies and #DirtyDeeds to women like Karen McDougal and Stephanie Clifford. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) March 8, 2019

"Permítame recordarle que hoy es el Día Internacional de la Mujer. Usted pudiera usar el día para disculparse por sus propias #Mentiras y #ActosSucios contra mujeres como Karen McDougal y Stephanie Clifford".

Lanny Davis, abogado de Cohen, dijo en una declaración escrita el jueves que su representado "estaba abierto a las ofertas de un posible indulto por representantes de Trump, en privado y en la prensa" en los meses después de que el FBI allanó en abril de 2018 la casa y la oficina de Cohen, así como una habitación de hotel donde se hospedó.

Davis, que no era el abogado de Cohen en ese tiempo, dijo que éste "le instruyó a su abogado" para que explorara un posible indulto con el abogado de Trump Rudy Giuliani y otros miembros del equipo legal de Trump. La declaración parece contradecir el testimonio de Cohen la semana pasada ante una comisión de la Cámara de Representantes, de que nunca pidió un perdón de Trump ni lo habría aceptado.

Los comentarios de Davis plantean interrogantes sobre si Cohen _que en mayo comenzará a cumplir una sentencia a tres años de prisión por mentirle al Congreso y otros delitos_ mintió de nuevo al Congreso la semana pasada. El equipo legal de Cohen dijo que sudeclaración era correcta porque Cohen nunca le pidió un indulto al presidente.