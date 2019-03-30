Washington - El presidente, Donald Trump, pidió este noche a los responsables de los Premios Pulitzer que retiren el galardón entregado el año pasado a The New York Times y a The Washington Post por su cobertura de la "trama rusa".
So funny that The New York Times & The Washington Post got a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage (100% NEGATIVE and FAKE!) of Collusion with Russia - And there was No Collusion! So, they were either duped or corrupt? In any event, their prizes should be taken away by the Committee!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019
We're proud of our Pulitzer-prize winning reporting on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Every @nytimes article cited has proven accurate. https://t.co/NvG27oeuNv— NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 30, 2019
