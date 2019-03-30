Washington - El presidente, Donald Trump, pidió este noche a los responsables de los Premios Pulitzer que retiren el galardón entregado el año pasado a The New York Times y a The Washington Post por su cobertura de la "trama rusa".

"Es muy gracioso que The New York Times y The Washington Post obtuvieran un Premio Pulitzer por su cobertura (¡100 % negativa y falsa!) de la colusión con Rusia, ¡y que no hubiera colusión!", afirmó Trump en un mensaje a través de Twitter.

"Entonces, ¿los engañaron o fueron corruptos? En cualquiera de los casos, ¡el comité debería retirarles sus premios!", añadió.

So funny that The New York Times & The Washington Post got a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage (100% NEGATIVE and FAKE!) of Collusion with Russia - And there was No Collusion! So, they were either duped or corrupt? In any event, their prizes should be taken away by the Committee! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

La Universidad de Columbia, que entrega los Pulitzer, otorgó su galardón a "cobertura nacional" de 2018 a las redacciones del Post y el Times.

El galardón lo recibieron por una "cobertura sin descanso, profundamente documentada y de interés público que mejoró sustancialmente la comprensión del país de la interferencia rusa en las elecciones de 2016 y sus conexiones con la campaña de Trump, el equipo de transición del presidente electo y su eventual Gobierno".

El papel de los medios de comunicación en Estados Unidos en sus coberturas sobre la llamada "trama rusa" está en tela de juicio desde que el domingo pasado se diera a conocer parte del resultado de la investigación del fiscal Robert Mueller que concluyó que nadie de la campaña de Donald Trump conspiró con Rusia.

Ya desde antes de la llegada de Trump a la Casa Blanca en enero de 2017, los medios en EE.UU. han dedicado sus recursos a informar sin tregua sobre la supuesta injerencia del Kremlin en las campañas presidenciales y sobre presuntos contactos del equipo de campaña del ahora presidente con funcionarios rusos.

We're proud of our Pulitzer-prize winning reporting on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Every @nytimes article cited has proven accurate. https://t.co/NvG27oeuNv — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 30, 2019