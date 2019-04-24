Washington - El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, volvió hoy a amenazar con cerrar la frontera sur de su país con México y enviar a más militares debido a una presunta caravana activa de migrantes que se dirige a Estados Unidos en estos momentos.
A very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico. It has been reduced in size by Mexico but is still coming. Mexico must apprehend the remainder or we will be forced to close that section of the Border & call up the Military. The Coyotes & Cartels have weapons!
A very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico. It has been reduced in size by Mexico but is still coming. Mexico must apprehend the remainder or we will be forced to close that section of the Border & call up the Military. The Coyotes & Cartels have weapons!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019
Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!
Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios