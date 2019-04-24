Washington - El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, volvió hoy a amenazar con cerrar la frontera sur de su país con México y enviar a más militares debido a una presunta caravana activa de migrantes que se dirige a Estados Unidos en estos momentos.

"Una caravana muy grande de más de 20,000 personas se inició en México. Se ha reducido en tamaño por México, pero sigue llegando. México debe detener el resto o nos veremos obligados a cerrar esa sección de la frontera y llamar al Ejército", apuntó Trump en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

A very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico. It has been reduced in size by Mexico but is still coming. Mexico must apprehend the remainder or we will be forced to close that section of the Border & call up the Military. The Coyotes & Cartels have weapons! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

El mandatario argumentó que los soldados de México "recientemente sacaron armas" contra los efectivos de la Guardia Nacional estadounidense, lo que dijo que "probablemente" fue una táctica de distracción para los traficantes de drogas en la frontera.

"¡Mejor que no vuelva a pasar! Ahora estamos enviando soldados armados a la frontera", aseguró el gobernante.

Hace dos semanas, Trump insinuó que mandaría a "más soldados" a la frontera con México después de escuchar historias de migrantes indocumentados que mueren durante su trayecto al país, aunque su amenaza no se ha hecho efectiva todavía.

Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Estados Unidos tiene desplegados ya a unos 6,000 militares en la frontera con México, entre soldados en activo y reservistas de la Guardia Nacional, como consecuencia de la voluntad de Trump de marcar músculo ante la llegada de varias caravanas de inmigrantes indocumentados el año pasado.

Dadas las limitaciones legales de su misión, los soldados se han dedicado a reforzar la valla fronteriza que separa Estados Unidos y México y a ayudar a la Patrulla Fronteriza (CBP, en sus siglas en inglés) en el transporte de suministros.

A principios de abril, Trump cedió en su amago de clausurar la frontera con México, al afirmar que dará al país vecino un año para detener el flujo de drogas, o de lo contrario impondrá aranceles a sus automóviles antes de decidir si clausura la zona limítrofe.

El gobernante reconoció entonces que su amenaza de gravámenes podría interferir en el renovado acuerdo comercial entre Estados Unidos, México y Canadá, conocido como T-MEC y pendiente de ratificación por los poderes legislativos de los tres países.