NOW THATS PUPPY LOVE 🎥 🔊 A Florida man chased an alligator under water to rescue his 3-month-old puppy, Gunner. Both Richard Wilbanks and Gunner suffered minor injuries but are doing just fine. This happened near Ft. Meyers and was captured by a wildlife camera. #gator #alligator #florida #dog #dogs #puppy #pets #florida #fl #rescue #love #animal #video WPLG Local 10