This afternoon, Director Mike Bruno held a news conference regarding a joint investigation by the JSO Narcotics Unit with the United States Postal Service, Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, Florida Highway Patrol, and the State Attorney’s Office. This investigation led to the arrest of three suspects who trafficked cocaine into Jacksonville from Puerto Rico. Investigative efforts revealed that in January 2021, the suspects received a package from Puerto Rico that contained a teddy bear stuffed with two kilos of cocaine and a tracking device. It was learned that, in return, they shipped a package with a large sum of money to Puerto Rico. In February 2021, another box with a teddy bear stuffed with cocaine was intercepted. On February 26, all three suspects were arrested and search warrants were served. Detectives seized five kilos of cocaine, four firearms, one BMW, and more than $130,000. The three suspects who were arrested are: Edgar Yandell Ortiz Lopez (Hispanic/Male, 28) Yaddiel Jesus Ortiz Lopez (Hispanic/Male, 24) Cassidy Eduard Martinez-Iglesias (Hispanic/Male, 28) All three suspects have been charged with Trafficking in Cocaine and Conspiring with Another to Traffic in Cocaine. Martinez-Iglesias has also been charged with four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.