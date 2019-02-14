Ricardo Rosselló durante una visita a Donald Trump en Casa Blanca durante 2017. (semisquare-x3)
El gobernador Ricardo Rosselló aseguró hoy, entrada la tarde, que de retirarle fondos federales a Puerto Rico para financiar el muro fronterizo, vería al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en corte.

¿Ahora Puerto Rico y California (ciudadanos norteamericanos) pagarán por el muro? Si es ese el caso, pues lo veremos en corte”, escribió Rosselló a través de Twitter.

Rosselló escribió en respuesta a un tuit de Trump del 2016 que lee: "México pagará por el muro".

La Casa Blanca confirmó que se propone emitir una declaración de emergencia nacional para asignar, por la vía administrativa, fondos destinados a la construcción del muro entre Estados Unidos y México.

Por su parte, la comisionada residente en Washington, Jenniffer González, envió esta tarde también una comunicación a Trump. Esta pidió al mandatario estadounidense “aclarar la situación”.

González expresó preocupación ante los informes de que Trump puede echar mano a $2,500 millones asignados a Puerto Rico por medio del Cuerpo de Ingenieros del Ejército. Estos fondos estarían destinados a la recuperación post-María del país.


