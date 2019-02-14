El gobernador Ricardo Rosselló aseguró hoy, entrada la tarde, que de retirarle fondos federales a Puerto Rico para financiar el muro fronterizo, vería al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en corte.

“¿Ahora Puerto Rico y California (ciudadanos norteamericanos) pagarán por el muro? Si es ese el caso, pues lo veremos en corte”, escribió Rosselló a través de Twitter.

Is it now Puerto Rico and California (American Citizens) that will pay for the wall? If this is the case, we’ll see you in court. https://t.co/KwDjEloXm2 — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) February 14, 2019

Rosselló escribió en respuesta a un tuit de Trump del 2016 que lee: "México pagará por el muro".

La Casa Blanca confirmó que se propone emitir una declaración de emergencia nacional para asignar, por la vía administrativa, fondos destinados a la construcción del muro entre Estados Unidos y México.

Por su parte, la comisionada residente en Washington, Jenniffer González, envió esta tarde también una comunicación a Trump. Esta pidió al mandatario estadounidense “aclarar la situación”.