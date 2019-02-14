El gobernador Ricardo Rosselló aseguró hoy, entrada la tarde, que de retirarle fondos federales a Puerto Rico para financiar el muro fronterizo, vería al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en corte.
Is it now Puerto Rico and California (American Citizens) that will pay for the wall? If this is the case, we’ll see you in court. https://t.co/KwDjEloXm2
