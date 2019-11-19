El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) anticipó hoy, martes, que una vaguada en niveles altos de la atmósfera deberá aumentar el desarrollo de lluvias y algunas tronadas en áreas del interior y oeste de la isla.
Tuesday Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the interior and western PR. Elsewhere, showers are possibles.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) November 19, 2019
Martes en la tarde: Se esperan aguaceros y tronadas a través del interior y oeste de PR. En otras areas, aguaceros son posibles. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/lWZfJNLWUK
Tuesday, November 19th. There is a high risk of rip currents for the northern beaches of Puerto Rico due to a northerly swell.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) November 19, 2019
Riesgo alto de corrientes para las playas del norte de Puerto Rico.#prwx pic.twitter.com/Bhh4WafraS
