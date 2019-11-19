El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología advirtió que el los suelos ya están saturados y el potencial de inundaciones aumenta. (GFR Media)

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (SNM) anticipó hoy, martes, que una vaguada en niveles altos de la atmósfera deberá aumentar el desarrollo de lluvias y algunas tronadas en áreas del interior y oeste de la isla.

La agencia meteorológica instó a la ciudadanía a permanecer atenta al desarrollo de la actividad de lluvia y la posibilidad de inundaciones debido a que el flujo de vientos es mínimo y los aguaceros deberán permanecer más tiempo en tierra.

“Tenemos una vaguada, a través del área local, que estará generando estos aguaceros y se espera que este patrón de lluvias se extienda hasta finales de esta semana”, indicó Lee-Anne Inglés Serrano del SNM.

La meteoróloga explicó que el patrón de lluvias deberá desarrollarse en horas de la tarde con lluvias significativas y probabilidad de tronadas por la combinación de humedad y efectos locales.

“La vaguada no estará toda la semana, pero el patrón de lluvias sí va a extenderse por la presencia de humedad”, dijo Inglés Serrano. “Lo que hay que tomar en cuenta es que para el área oeste e interior, que han visto lluvias por los pasados días, los suelos están saturados y el potencial de inundaciones urbanas y de pequeños riachuelos está alto”.

Entretanto en el mar, una marejada estará afectando la costa norte de la isla donde gran parte de las playas se mantienen con un riesgo alto de corrientes marinas y advertencias de oleaje rompiente entre cuatro a seis pies de altura.

“Nuestra exhortación es a que visiten las playas del sur donde el riesgo de corrientes marinas permanece moderado a bajo”, puntualizó Inglés Serrano.


