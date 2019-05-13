Pekín — En una medida que agudiza una batalla comercial y sacude el mercado financiero, China anunció el lunes un aumento de aranceles a productos estadounidenses por un valor de $60,000 millones en respuesta al más reciente incremento de aranceles que Estados Unidos aplicó a las importaciones chinas.

There is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on China today. This has been proven recently when only 4 points were paid by the U.S., 21 points by China because China subsidizes product to such a large degree. Also, the Tariffs can be..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

El Ministro de Finanzas informó que entrarán en vigor el 1 de junio las nuevas tarifas entre 5% y 25% en cientos de productos estadounidenses, entre ellos baterías, espinacas y café.

La medida se da en respuesta al aumento de aranceles en productos chinos por un valor de 200.000 millones de dólares impuesto por el presidente Donald Trump el viernes después de señalar que China se había retractado de los compromisos que asumió en negociaciones previas en una disputa sobre las ambiciones tecnológicas y el continuo superávit de Pekín.

Al reanudar sus mensajes a través de Twitter el lunes, Trump advirtió al presidente chino Xi Jinping que China “saldrá muy lastimado” si no acepta un acuerdo comercial.

...completely avoided if you buy from a non-Tariffed Country, or you buy the product inside the USA (the best idea). That’s Zero Tariffs. Many Tariffed companies will be leaving China for Vietnam and other such countries in Asia. That’s why China wants to make a deal so badly!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

Trump tuiteó que China “¡tenía un gran acuerdo, casi completado y se echaron para atrás!”.

China había anunciado el viernes "contramedidas necesarias" a la escalada de Trump sobre el conflicto arancelario.

..There will be nobody left in China to do business with. Very bad for China, very good for USA! But China has taken so advantage of the U.S. for so many years, that they are way ahead (Our Presidents did not do the job). Therefore, China should not retaliate-will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

Ante la incertidumbre, los precios de las acciones se desplomaron el lunes a nivel mundial.

Pekín se está quedando sin importaciones de Estados Unidos para sancionar debido al desequilibrio comercial entre las dos economías más grandes del mundo. Los reguladores se han centrado en las compañías estadounidenses en China al demorar los despachos aduaneros para envíos y los procesos de licencias para negocios.

Es muy probable que los nuevos aranceles afecten a los exportadores de ambos países, al igual que a compañías de Europa y Asia que realizan operaciones de comercio entre Estados Unidos y China, o proveen componentes y materia prima a sus fabricantes.

Los analistas han advertido que el incremento de aranceles de parte de Estados Unidos podría alterar una recuperación china que parecía ganar terreno.