El presidente chino Xi Jinping comparte con Donald Trump durante una actividad llevada a cabo en Pekín en 2017. (AP / Andy Wong) (horizontal-x3)
El presidente chino Xi Jinping comparte con Donald Trump durante una actividad llevada a cabo en Pekín en 2017. (AP / Andy Wong)

Pekín — En una medida que agudiza una batalla comercial y sacude el mercado financiero, China anunció el lunes un aumento de aranceles a productos estadounidenses por un valor de $60,000 millones en respuesta al más reciente incremento de aranceles que Estados Unidos aplicó a las importaciones chinas.

El Ministro de Finanzas informó que entrarán en vigor el 1 de junio las nuevas tarifas entre 5% y 25% en cientos de productos estadounidenses, entre ellos baterías, espinacas y café.

La medida se da en respuesta al aumento de aranceles en productos chinos por un valor de 200.000 millones de dólares impuesto por el presidente Donald Trump el viernes después de señalar que China se había retractado de los compromisos que asumió en negociaciones previas en una disputa sobre las ambiciones tecnológicas y el continuo superávit de Pekín.

Al reanudar sus mensajes a través de Twitter el lunes, Trump advirtió al presidente chino Xi Jinping que China “saldrá muy lastimado” si no acepta un acuerdo comercial.

Trump tuiteó que China “¡tenía un gran acuerdo, casi completado y se echaron para atrás!”.

China había anunciado el viernes "contramedidas necesarias" a la escalada de Trump sobre el conflicto arancelario.

Ante la incertidumbre, los precios de las acciones se desplomaron el lunes a nivel mundial.

Pekín se está quedando sin importaciones de Estados Unidos para sancionar debido al desequilibrio comercial entre las dos economías más grandes del mundo. Los reguladores se han centrado en las compañías estadounidenses en China al demorar los despachos aduaneros para envíos y los procesos de licencias para negocios.

Es muy probable que los nuevos aranceles afecten a los exportadores de ambos países, al igual que a compañías de Europa y Asia que realizan operaciones de comercio entre Estados Unidos y China, o proveen componentes y materia prima a sus fabricantes.

Los analistas han advertido que el incremento de aranceles de parte de Estados Unidos podría alterar una recuperación china que parecía ganar terreno.

Las tensiones "generan nuevas dudas sobre esta vía de recuperación", indicaron en un informe los economistas Robin Xing, Jenny Zheng y Zhipeng Cai, de Morgan Stanley.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  