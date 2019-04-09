Momentos de tensión y pánico se vivieron durante el vuelo de un avión Boeing 737 de la compañía lituana de vuelos privados Klasjet.
I enjoyed my time in Madrid supporting my husband and his team and returning to a familiar a city, which we visited a lot when we lived in Spain for 1.5 years. The trip was amazing and my husband’s team WON, which advanced them to the top 8 of Euroleague. Next Stop, Istanbul! Well, having a fantastic visit quickly faded when we had an emergency landing. The emergency landing was the most frightening experience and I am still in shock. So, flying to Kaunas was ABSOLUTELY the furthest thought from my mind. I explored options to not fly back to our city- 32 hours by car or 2 days by train- yes, absurd amounts of time. Overall, flying is safe and I did fly today, but made sure it was not the same plane! I am grateful for a safe emergency landing yesterday and a safe flight to Kaunas today.????
