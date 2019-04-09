Momentos de tensión y pánico se vivieron durante el vuelo de un avión Boeing 737 de la compañía lituana de vuelos privados Klasjet.



La aeronave tuvo que aterrizar de emergencia debido a problemas técnicos y al temor de sus pilotos a que el avión se viese envuelto en una tragedia.

Según relata el diario español El País, la aeronave tuvo que regresar al Aeropuerto Internacional de Barajas, en Madrid, al poco tiempo de despegar.

El avión, de la serie 737-500, detuvo su ascenso a unos 5,000 pies debido a un fallo de sus sistemas de navegación. Según técnicos conocedores del problema, el sistema de información que permite al piloto conocer en concreto a qué velocidad viajaba, dejó de funcionar.

La aeronave se declaró en estado de emergencia y, guiado por los controladores aéreos de Madrid, que se vieron obligados a limpiar el tráfico que el avión lituano tenía a su alrededor, intentó por dos veces aterrizar en el aeropuerto de la capital española.

"Una hora de puro terror y pánico", describió una de las personas a bordo.

Según relata El País, los pilotos del avión intentaron dominar el avión para poder aterrizar nuevamente en el aeropuerto madrileño, pero fracasaron en ambos intentos. Además, las malas condiciones climáticas agravaban la situación por la que atravesaba el vuelo.

Tras la imposibilidad de tocar suelo en Barajas, las autoridades aeroportuarias locales decidieron que la aeronave lo intentara en la pista de la base militar de Getafe (Madrid), donde finalmente logró aterrizar unos 45 minutos después de su despegue.

En el avión viajaba un equipo de baloncesto, que había disputado un partido con el conjunto local Real Madrid por la Euroliga.

Amber Grissom, la esposa del jugador Deon Thompson del club Zalgiris Kaunas, expresó en la red social Instagram. "El aterrizaje de emergencia fue la experiencia más aterradora y todavía estoy en shock".

Y explica que después del susto, volar de regreso a Kaunas no estaba en su pensamiento. "Exploré otras opciones como conducir 32 horas o invertir dos días en tren". "En general volar es seguro y lo hice hoy [por el sábado pasado], ¡pero me aseguré de que no fuera en el mismo avión! Estoy agradecida por un aterrizaje de emergencia seguro ayer y un vuelo seguro a Kaunas hoy", concluye.

"El equipo está feliz por haber vuelto a vivir. Parece divertido ahora, aunque no lo fue", dijo el entrenador del Zalgiris, Sharunas Jasikevicius, según publica la prensa lituana.

Por su parte, la compañía aérea sostuvo que en ningún momento los pasajeros ni el vuelo estuvieron en peligro. Sin embargo, la experiencia fue traumática para muchas de las personas que viajaban en el Boeing de Klasjet.

Según los especialista, el Boeing 737 es un avión muy seguro y que ha volado durante años sin tener ningún tipo de inconvenientes. Sin embargo, su seguridad ha empezado a ser cuestionada partir de los últimos incidentes con el modelo 737-MAX.