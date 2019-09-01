El huracán Dorian tocó tierra esta tarde en las islas Abacos de las Bahamas con vientos de 185 mph, y sus habitantes no tardaron en documentar la furia del ciclón.
Abaco Bahamas ????— day (@LoveDeje) September 1, 2019
Lord we NEED you. ?????? pic.twitter.com/bfEwn6BrT0
BREAKING: Video sent into us by Jetta C. from Marsh Harbour, Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian at Category 5 made landfall! Reports directly from the area buildings are completely gone!— Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) September 1, 2019
Viewer Submitted: Jetta C/LSC@WeatherBug #Dorian #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/5PpHH3fMN3
This is some of the damages by Hurricane Dorian in the Abaco Islands....torn roofs and cars literally flipped over. Oh wow ?? ???? Be Safe Folks #hurricane #hurricanedorian #Bahamas #242 ???? pic.twitter.com/E4Hoe73Jlx— ????James Julmis???? (@julmisjames) September 1, 2019
Hurricane Durian Abaco Video pic.twitter.com/wmzj0UVE4m— Latrae Rahming (@p0sitivechange) September 1, 2019
@weatherchannel @WPLGLocal10 Valentines Dive Resort & Marina - Harbor Island Bahamas 1:50 pm. pic.twitter.com/ZB96gyY6d8— kyrakayy (@kyrakayy1) September 1, 2019
Cameras outside the station captured views of #HurricaneDorian at 12:16 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 as it churned over the northern Bahamas. The storm is a dangerous Category 5 hurricane, carrying the strongest winds in recorded history for the northwestern Bahamas. #Hurricane #Dorian pic.twitter.com/ug0sdD5JOj— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 1, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios