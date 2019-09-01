El huracán de categoría 5, es el más fuerte que azota la zona, registra vientos de 185 mph. .

El huracán Dorian tocó tierra esta tarde en las islas Abacos de las Bahamas con vientos de 185 mph, y sus habitantes no tardaron en documentar la furia del ciclón. 

Con capturas desde sus hogares hasta del espacio, estas muestran lo que podría ser la tormenta más desastrosa que el país ha enfrentado desde que tiene registros modernos. 

A continuación, varias de las publicaciones que muestran el desenlace del paso del huracán Dorian: 





