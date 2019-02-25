El super tifón Wutip se intensificó este martes a categoría 5 en el Océano Pacífico Occidental, (semisquare-x3)
El super tifón Wutip se intensificó a categoría 5 en el Océano Pacífico Occidental, (@tropicaltidbits / NOAA)

El supertifón Wutip se intensificó a categoría 5 en el océano Pacífico Occidental, a una 300 millas al oeste de Guam.

De acuerdo con la página movisis.org, Wutip alcanzó vientos sostenidos de 160 millas por hora, y al parecer, según informan los especialistas se convertirá en el tifón más fuerte de los últimos 70 años registrado en esa región del océano Pacífico.

Solo el tifón Ophelia de 1958 alcanzó las 160 mph el 13 de enero de ese año. El tifón anterior más fuerte registrado en febrero fue el supertifón Higos, que alcanzó vientos de 150 mph el 10 de febrero de 2015.

A pesar de su gran fuerza actual, se pronostica que el sistema gire hacia el oeste y se debilite lentamente en los próximos días.

La temporada alta para los tifones en la región es desde fines del verano hasta el otoño, pero las fuertes tormentas en el invierno no son poco frecuentes.

Las advertencias de tormentas tropicales también estaban vigentes para Rota en las Islas Marianas y para Faraulep en Yap en los Estados Federados de Micronesia.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  