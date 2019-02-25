El supertifón Wutip se intensificó a categoría 5 en el océano Pacífico Occidental, a una 300 millas al oeste de Guam.

De acuerdo con la página movisis.org, Wutip alcanzó vientos sostenidos de 160 millas por hora, y al parecer, según informan los especialistas se convertirá en el tifón más fuerte de los últimos 70 años registrado en esa región del océano Pacífico.

Japan's #Himawari8 is watching over Super Typhoon #Wutip, which is now the strongest February storm to churn through the western North Pacific in the last 70 years. Wutip is expected to turn west and weaken later this week. More imagery: https://t.co/js8U6z8nJf pic.twitter.com/t4nDz9CGvf — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) 25 de febrero de 2019

Solo el tifón Ophelia de 1958 alcanzó las 160 mph el 13 de enero de ese año. El tifón anterior más fuerte registrado en febrero fue el supertifón Higos, que alcanzó vientos de 150 mph el 10 de febrero de 2015.

A pesar de su gran fuerza actual, se pronostica que el sistema gire hacia el oeste y se debilite lentamente en los próximos días.

Monday morning sunrise over Super Typhoon #Wutip from #Himawari - simply awesome pic.twitter.com/MrqzkAvM4F — Dan Lindsey (@DanLindsey77) 25 de febrero de 2019

La temporada alta para los tifones en la región es desde fines del verano hasta el otoño, pero las fuertes tormentas en el invierno no son poco frecuentes.