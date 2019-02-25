El supertifón Wutip se intensificó a categoría 5 en el océano Pacífico Occidental, a una 300 millas al oeste de Guam.
Japan's #Himawari8 is watching over Super Typhoon #Wutip, which is now the strongest February storm to churn through the western North Pacific in the last 70 years. Wutip is expected to turn west and weaken later this week. More imagery: https://t.co/js8U6z8nJf pic.twitter.com/t4nDz9CGvf
Monday morning sunrise over Super Typhoon #Wutip from #Himawari - simply awesome pic.twitter.com/MrqzkAvM4F
