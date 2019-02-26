La aparición de animales salvajes en los lugares más extraños suele ser habitual en países como Australia. Inclusos, los habitantes de Oceanía están acostumbrados a encontrase con cocodrilos, aves, arañas o serpientes dentro de sus hogares.
Snake on a plane
This is what Moira Boxall found while unpacking after a trip to Queensland, Australia.
It’s a spotted python and isn’t venomous.
She thought it was a joke snake - until it started to squirm.
(Image from SSPCA) pic.twitter.com/BrMo5Ax39N
The snake somehow made into Moira Boxall's luggage and onto the plane completely undetected.
The woman's son-in-law told ABC Australia that she had thought she saw a snake in her room but could not find the slithery creature. https://t.co/jix0MOkv48 pic.twitter.com/mQgh8OMSTH
