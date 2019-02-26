La aparición de animales salvajes en los lugares más extraños suele ser habitual en países como Australia. Inclusos, los habitantes de Oceanía están acostumbrados a encontrase con cocodrilos, aves, arañas o serpientes dentro de sus hogares.

Pero, el caso de la turista británica que transportó sin saberlo, dentro de un zapato, a una serpiente de Australia a Escocia, se convirtió en todo un suceso.

Según informó la cadena australiana de noticias Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Moira Boxall descubrió el viernes pasado un reptil enroscado en uno de sus zapatos. El animal sorprendió a la mujer cuando esta empezó a desempacar su maleta, al regresar a Glasgow.

Boxall aseguró a ABC que en un primer momento pensó que era un juguete que su hija Sarah y su yerno Paul Arlie habían puesto en su equipaje para bromear. Según el mismo medio, aún no es claro cómo las autoridades del aeropuerto no detectaron al animal en la maleta.

Snake on a plane

This is what Moira Boxall found while unpacking after a trip to Queensland, Australia.

It’s a spotted python and isn’t venomous.

She thought it was a joke snake - until it started to squirm.

(Image from SSPCA) pic.twitter.com/BrMo5Ax39N — James Shaw (@JGBS) 25 de febrero de 2019

La turista, al ver más detenidamente al animal, no solo se dio cuenta que no se trataba de una broma, sino que era un reptil real, que estaba vivo y que había cambiado la piel durante el viaje de unos 15,000 kilómetros (9,300 millas) entra las ciudades de Mackay (noroeste de Australia) y Glasgow.

Según el periódico británico Daily Mail, Arlie contó que su suegra lo había despertado un días antes de volver a Escocia, aproximadamente a las 3 de la mañana, porque pensó que había visto a una serpiente en su habitación.

"Buscamos en la habitación y no había ninguna serpiente. Sin embargo, resultó que la serpiente se había escondido en su zapato", explicó el hombre.

Una vez que la mujer descubrió a la serpiente, llamó a la Sociedad Real para la Prevención de la Crueldad contra Animales (RSPCA, por sus siglas en inglés). El temor de Boxall era que el animal pudiese ser venenoso y es por ello que ni bien se dio cuenta de su presencia, trasladó el calzado hasta el jardín de su vivienda y lo tapó con cartón.

Tras observarla durante algunos minutos, los expertos determinaron que se trataba de una pitón moteada no venenosa, a las que algunas personas tienen como mascota, aunque una mordida puede producir punciones en la piel que pueden causar heridas graves.

Actualmente, la serpiente está en cuarentena en Escocia y pronto podría ser trasladada hasta su nuevo hogar, un zoológico de Glasgow.