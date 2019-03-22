Un vídeo que muestra a un cazador asesinar cruelmente a un león que yacía dormido fue divulgado recientemente por la asociación Protect All Wildlife. Las imágenes fueron grabadas en el 2011, en Zimbabue.

En el vídeo se ve cómo el cazador asecha a su presa dormida y decide dispararle. Tras ello, el león se retuerce del dolor e intenta levantarse, pero ya se encuentra muy herido.

Luego de que se viralizara el vídeo, se logró identificar al cazador como Guy Gorney, un hombre de 64 años que vive en Estados Unidos.

ENDI se reserva el derecho de no incluir el vídeo en esta nota debido al contenido de violencia que se registra en sus imágenes.

En el 2015, Gorney dio una entrevista a CBS donde explicó no tener remordimiento alguno por haber asesinado a más de 70 animales de caza mayor, como leones, rinocerontes, elefantes, búfalos y leopardos.

The COWARD who shot a sleeping 'Lion in Zimbabwe has been revealed as remorseless #trophyhunter Guy Gorney, from Illinois. He was was branded a "scumbag" on social media, when footage released by @Protect_Wldlife showing him shooting the lion in Zimbabwe caused an online storm! pic.twitter.com/hDLxSWlvaU — PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) 20 de marzo de 2019

Tras conocerse su identidad, Gorney ha recibido el rechazo de muchos usuarios en las redes sociales en donde se le ha calificado de "cobarde".

#GuyGorney malos pasos terminan mal. Espero que alguna vez dimensiones el mal que generaste y al guía que te felicita también habría que publicar su nombre — Silvina Serpero (@silvinaserpero) 20 de marzo de 2019