Un vídeo que muestra a un cazador asesinar cruelmente a un león que yacía dormido fue divulgado recientemente por la asociación Protect All Wildlife. Las imágenes fueron grabadas en el 2011, en Zimbabue.
The COWARD who shot a sleeping 'Lion in Zimbabwe has been revealed as remorseless #trophyhunter Guy Gorney, from Illinois. He was was branded a "scumbag" on social media, when footage released by @Protect_Wldlife showing him shooting the lion in Zimbabwe caused an online storm! pic.twitter.com/hDLxSWlvaU
#GuyGorney malos pasos terminan mal. Espero que alguna vez dimensiones el mal que generaste y al guía que te felicita también habría que publicar su nombre
#GuyGorney malos pasos terminan mal. Espero que alguna vez dimensiones el mal que generaste y al guía que te felicita también habría que publicar su nombre— Silvina Serpero (@silvinaserpero) 20 de marzo de 2019
Hay gente como Guy Gorney que no debería vivir en este mundo
Hay gente como Guy Gorney que no debería vivir en este mundo— Noe Mayo (@soynoemayo) 20 de marzo de 2019
