#CycloneVayu seems to have strengthened dramatically, it has a see-through eye and very well defined cloud pattern around it. JTWC estimates max gusts of 210 kmph. #Gujarat coast bearing 80-100 kmph winds.#vayu #Vayucyclone2019 #VayuCyclone #VayuCycloneGujarat #CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/SqivvGyrAr