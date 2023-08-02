💬Ver comentarios
Art expert Michele Taburno-Vasarely said she has appealed in French courts the search warrant that led federal agents to her home in Old San Juan to seize hundreds of paintings by her late father-in-law, Victor Vasarely.
- ⎙
miércoles, 2 de agosto de 2023 - 5:30 p.m.
Art expert Michele Taburno-Vasarely said she has appealed in French courts the search warrant that led federal agents to her home in Old San Juan to seize hundreds of paintings by her late father-in-law, Victor Vasarely.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: