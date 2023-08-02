Last April, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided Vasarely’s house in Old San Juan. The agents seized 112 pieces of Vasarely´s art piece.
(Miguel J. Rodríguez Carillo)

Art expert Michele Taburno-Vasarely said she has appealed in French courts the search warrant that led federal agents to her home in Old San Juan to seize hundreds of paintings by her late father-in-law, Victor Vasarely.

