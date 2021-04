If there are no neurosurgeons, then who will save your life?

2021: you are driving your car and suddenly another vehicle comes from the opposite direction, hits you head-on, and fifteen minutes later you are unconscious in the Emergency Room of the Puerto Rico Medical Center, with four fractured ribs and severe brain trauma. An x-ray reveals that you have an intracerebral hematoma. You consult a neurosurgeon who removes a portion of your skull and performs open surgery to drain the hematoma and repair a ruptured blood vessel. Several days later you are home and recovering.