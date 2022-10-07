Government delays energy transformation in Puerto Rico

The blindness of political and ideological opportunism hinders the swift implementation of the necessary steps to transform Puerto Rico’s energy system into a strong, stable, and resilient one, essential to achieve socioeconomic development and providing efficient responses to the onslaught of nature.

Overcoming this paralyzing darkness should be the non-delegable responsibility of the Legislature, the governor, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, and other entities with an interest in the island’s energy system. This also will imply recognizing that PREPA shares a large part of the responsibility for the failures that affect the service. And that the footprints of the Executive and Legislative branches could be seen in the deadlock regarding the distribution of federal funds disbursed to rebuild the power grid, and in the unusual limbo of the proposal to solve, with private participation, the limitations of generation.

Elected to serve, Puerto Rico House representatives in the Committee on Economic Development, Planning, Telecommunications, Public-Private Partnerships, and Energy are called upon to address the underlying problems that hold Puerto Rico hostage to a power grid that cannot withstand even a Category 1 hurricane like Fiona.

PUBLICIDAD

The easy thing to do is to create a legislative show to make the operator LUMA Energy look like the only responsible for the difficulties the system faces. This narrative feeds with wrong information the speech of the detractors of the privatization model as a viable alternative to PREPA’s decline. It creates noise without going to the root of the island´s energy deficiencies.

The people deserve high-level oversight from elected officials. They expect investigations and scrutiny to lead to permanent solutions to the structural problems that leave families, businesses, industries, and the government without power.

If lawmakers really want to help the people, they should push for the disbursement of federally approved funds to rebuild the power grid. It is their duty to identify those responsible for the unusual delay and hold them accountable.

Questions to LUMA and PREPA should include how and when to replace the generation plants, that have been operating for more than five decades and, to a large extent, are the cause of the constant outages on the island with or without hurricanes. As an independent investigation has proved, the massive outage of April 6 had its roots in a failure in the Central Costa power plant switchyard.

They should work for LUMA and PREPA to solve together the challenges of energization. There have been clashes between the two entities since the private company began operating the transmission and distribution system more than a year ago. Besides, when LUMA arrived, several entities that seek to perpetuate the situation, which benefits them, campaigned against the company so that PREPA employees would not be transferred to the consortium. These clashes affect the people, limiting their access to basic services. The Legislature does not question those who deprive the people of energy justice and becomes an accomplice of those who manipulate data and facts.

PUBLICIDAD

A key question for all those responsible for the power system is how the grid will be rebuilt so that if there is another phenomenon like Fiona, the island will not suffer what we saw in the last few weeks.

The Legislature must ask how to integrate renewable sources into the reconstruction and how to ensure proper diversification when there is no sun or wind.

Lawmakers should question how to rebuild the power grid with technology that ensures affordable prices for consumers. Nor should they ignore the fact that PREPA is a bankrupt and indebted monopoly. What protections will consumers and businesses have in the process of negotiating the monumental debt on the shoulders of all Puerto Ricans?

Rebuilding the grid will be a long and complex process. But Puerto Rico cannot continue to postpone the core issue of energy, on which its survival and socioeconomic development depend. Going back to the structure we had is not an option, since it brings with it the deficiencies that keep the island in a tight spot. Every four years, with each new government, PREPA’s vision changed. Executive directors came and went, and increases and benefits were approved while neglecting the essential: maintenance and modernization so that the grid would efficiently serve the customers who finance it.

The Legislature must rise to the challenge of the times, which requires courage to take decisive action to make the energy transformation that Puerto Ricans deserve possible. Far from turning the floor into a media circus, the Legislature faces the great responsibility to investigate seeking changes for the collective good and not for ideologies, votes, or sides.