The Debt Adjustment Plan for PREPA is good for Puerto Rico

One of the main goals of the Debt Adjustment Plan that the Financial Oversight and Management Board just presented to the creditors and the Promesa court is putting an end to the uncertainty and stalemate that emanate from the extended lack of solution of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s debt.

Both families and business owners in Puerto Rico need the approval of the new proposal for restructuring the obstructive debt of $10,000 million. The terms included in the Plan will boost the transformation of the electric network and economic development.

This Plan is the best option to untangle the mess that characterizes PREPA’s proceedings, because it articulates a balance between Puerto Rico’s economic condition and energy costs.

It is important to point out that the 50%-plus cut to the total debt to bond-holders is a much better scenario than the one Puerto Rico faced two years ago, when the proposed cut was 30%.

The Plan includes dispositions regarding credit lines for fuel, as well as for the Retirement System, thus providing stability for energy purchase transactions and securing pensions for PREPA’s workers.

Puerto Rico cannot ignore its obligations. Paying PREPA’s debt, although lessened, will impact some consumers more than others, depending on energy consumption and the development of new decentralized systems.

We should take notice to the fact that 85% of the energy bill is linked to generation. Lowering this cost will require eliminating antique energy plants that have cost consumers almost 40 cents per kilowatt in recent days; and providing a free market for industries, businesses and communities that produce their own energy in closer, cleaner and less costly ways. The Department of Housing has programs, such as the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), that provide approximately $1,800 million to lever those systems.

To begin that process, it is necessary to contract the operation and maintenance of electric generation. This would force the closing of PREPA plants that cannot hold any more patches and the promotion of a decentralized market open to competitors with cleaner energy. This would also allow consumers, in a few years, the power of choosing their own energy provider. If we leave these vital functions in PREPA’s hands, the modernization of the system, with all its benefits for consumers, will not happen. Creditors are aware of this fact, a key element of the agreement.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is committed to helping Puerto Rico in this transition, installing the emergency generation of 700 MW, which will cover 25% of the island’s needs. This collaboration will create a window for the development of more reliable, cheaper systems. FEMA will cover the generation deficit and, temporarily, the high combustible costs that the 25% represents.

Puerto Rico is positioned for the development of a trustworthy energy network with the $10,000-plus million the Federal Government allocated for that purpose, while focusing at the same time on strengthening its economy and its relationship with capital markets once it needs them, after the federal funds are invested.

The Debt Adjustment Plan marks the end of an era that nobody should want to return to. It is also the birth of a reliable electric system, capable of providing for Puerto Rico´s economic development. The Government and the private sector have in their hands the opportunity to make the best use of this great window for modernization, using the right tools to create in a speedy way the electric network our people deserve.

Puerto Rico is in an advantageous conjunction: it has both the federal money and the regulatory frame. We only need the approval of the Debt Adjustment Plan to free ourselves from that heavy burden and restore relations with the capital markets to use them wisely, when needed.