Supporting Education by Investing in Locally Driven Change

Over the last three years, the education system in Puerto Rico has faced a series of disruptions, resulting in public school students missing over 160 school days on average between 2017 and 2020. Studies have also shown significant learning loss due to the remote learning environment of the 2020-2021 school year, with students across the country performing between 5% and 10% lower on standardized tests in mathematics compared to previous years.