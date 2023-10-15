Understanding turnover in millennial generation employees

In today’s fast-paced and dynamic job market, the millennial generation has earned a reputation for being the most restless when it comes to their careers. Unlike previous generations, millennials are not afraid to change jobs, and they actively seek opportunities in various companies, industries, and even cities. While this eagerness for new experiences and challenges is commendable, it presents a significant challenge for employers looking to retain their highly trained and skilled millennial employees.