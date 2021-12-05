Friday, December 10, 2021

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Registration & Pre Test

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Exhibits’ Hall Open for display

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Light Lunch

12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Moderator: Leticia Hernández, MD

Welcome & Introduction:

José García Mateo, MD and Myriam Z. Allende, MD

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

How Endocrinologists can Engage and Support Gender Diverse Youth-A Development Perspective that Appreciate Diversity

Michelle Forcier, MD

1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Treatment of Hypopituitarism

Lisa Nachtigall, MD

2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Thyroid Disease in Pregnant Women

Elizabeth N. Pearce, MD

3:15 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Questions & Answers-

All Faculty

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Break & Exhibits’ Hall Visit

4:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Treating Hypertension of Adrenal Origin

Irina Bancos, MD

4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Approach to Autoimmune Thyroid Disease

Mark A. Lupo, MD

5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Questions & Answers-

All Faculty

5:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Historia de Endocrinología en Puerto Rico: Anécdotas, Pinceladas y Recuerdos

PUBLICIDAD

Myriam Z. Allende, MD

6:00 p.m. - 11:00 pm.

Cocktail and Casual Dinner at Exhibitors’ Hall

Saturday, December 11, 2021

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Registration

7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Exhibits’ Hall Open for Display

Breakfast

Moderator: Michelle Mangual, MD

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Impact of Type 1 Diabetes on the Brain in Children

Nelly Mauras, MD

8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Abuse of Anabolic Steroids

Shehzad Basaria, MD

9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Questions and Answers- All Faculty

9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Break & Exhibits’ Hall Visit

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Sequential Therapy in Osteoporosis

Benjamin Leder, MD

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Acromegaly Update

Lisa Nachtigall, MD

12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Novel and Upcoming Therapies for Lipid Lowering

Yulino Castillo, MD

12:45 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.

Questions and Answers-All Faculty

1:10 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Adjourn & Lunch

Sunday, December 12, 2021

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Registration

7:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Exhibits’ Hall Open for Display

7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Breakfast

Moderator: José García Mateo, MD

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

New Insights in the Management of Diabetic Kidney Disease

Lance Sloan, MD

8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

New American Association of Clinical Endocrinology Clinical Practice Guidelines: The Use of Advanced Technology in the Management of Persons with Diabetes Mellitus

Felice A. Caldarella, MD

9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Beyond Glycemia: Cardiorenal Team Management of Risk Reduction is the New T2D Paradigm

James Gavin III, MD

10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Questions and Answers-All Faculty

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Break & Exhibits’ Hall Visit

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

A Hundred Years of Insulin Therapy: And More to Come

Guillermo Umpierrez, MD

12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Second-Generation Obesity Medications and a New Paradigm for Obesity Treatment

W. Timothy Garvey, MD

12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Diabetes Technology: Ally or Foe?

Myriam Z. Allende, MD

1:30 p.m.

Adjourn, Post Test & Lunch

Registration & Payment only by credit card through the web page spedpr.com

Convention Scientific Session Fee

SPED Member with membership up-to-date

(Member - No charge / Partner - No charge)

MD or OD

Scientific sessions, meals and snacks, and social activities as included in the final program for one person

(Member - $300 / Partner - $375)

MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN

PUBLICIDAD

Scientific sessions, meals and snacks during lectures.

(Member - $300 / Partner - $375)

One Day: MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN

(Member - $150 / Partner - $175)

Endocrinology Fellow or Internal Medicine or Pediatric Resident.

In a PR ACGME accredited program with proof supplied at registration.

(Member - No / Partner - $150)

Partner accompanying a registered non-member physicians to social activities per program.

(Member - $200 / Partner - $250)

All registrations are conditioned to availability. Registrations without payment will not be processed.

Sponsorship Statement (Joint)

This activity is jointly sponsored by The Ponce Medical School Foundation, Inc. and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología Diabetología .

Accreditation Statement

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint sponsorship of The Ponce Medical School Foundation, Inc. and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología Diabetología.

The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians Provider No. 0007249. The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Puerto Rico Board of Licensing and Medical Disciplines with the Provider No. 016-DC20-JLDM. Ponce School of Medicine is accredited by the Puerto Rico Office of Regulation and Certification of Health Professionals (PR-ORCHP), Provider No. 00018

Credit Designation

The Ponce Medical School Foundation submitted this educational activity for a maximum of 15 credits AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM for physicians, subject to approval The health care professionals should claim only the credits commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

For information & registration: Educational Partners : Tel. 787-646-0780 / spedpr.com