Friday, December 10, 2021
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Registration & Pre Test
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Exhibits’ Hall Open for display
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Light Lunch
12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Moderator: Leticia Hernández, MD
Welcome & Introduction:
José García Mateo, MD and Myriam Z. Allende, MD
1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
How Endocrinologists can Engage and Support Gender Diverse Youth-A Development Perspective that Appreciate Diversity
Michelle Forcier, MD
1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Treatment of Hypopituitarism
Lisa Nachtigall, MD
2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Thyroid Disease in Pregnant Women
Elizabeth N. Pearce, MD
3:15 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Questions & Answers-
All Faculty
3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Break & Exhibits’ Hall Visit
4:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Treating Hypertension of Adrenal Origin
Irina Bancos, MD
4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Approach to Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
Mark A. Lupo, MD
5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Questions & Answers-
All Faculty
5:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Historia de Endocrinología en Puerto Rico: Anécdotas, Pinceladas y Recuerdos
Myriam Z. Allende, MD
6:00 p.m. - 11:00 pm.
Cocktail and Casual Dinner at Exhibitors’ Hall
Saturday, December 11, 2021
7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Registration
7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Exhibits’ Hall Open for Display
Breakfast
Moderator: Michelle Mangual, MD
8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
Impact of Type 1 Diabetes on the Brain in Children
Nelly Mauras, MD
8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Abuse of Anabolic Steroids
Shehzad Basaria, MD
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
Questions and Answers- All Faculty
9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Break & Exhibits’ Hall Visit
10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Sequential Therapy in Osteoporosis
Benjamin Leder, MD
11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Acromegaly Update
Lisa Nachtigall, MD
12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Novel and Upcoming Therapies for Lipid Lowering
Yulino Castillo, MD
12:45 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.
Questions and Answers-All Faculty
1:10 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Adjourn & Lunch
Sunday, December 12, 2021
7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Registration
7:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Exhibits’ Hall Open for Display
7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Breakfast
Moderator: José García Mateo, MD
8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
New Insights in the Management of Diabetic Kidney Disease
Lance Sloan, MD
8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
New American Association of Clinical Endocrinology Clinical Practice Guidelines: The Use of Advanced Technology in the Management of Persons with Diabetes Mellitus
Felice A. Caldarella, MD
9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
Beyond Glycemia: Cardiorenal Team Management of Risk Reduction is the New T2D Paradigm
James Gavin III, MD
10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Questions and Answers-All Faculty
10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Break & Exhibits’ Hall Visit
11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
A Hundred Years of Insulin Therapy: And More to Come
Guillermo Umpierrez, MD
12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Second-Generation Obesity Medications and a New Paradigm for Obesity Treatment
W. Timothy Garvey, MD
12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Diabetes Technology: Ally or Foe?
Myriam Z. Allende, MD
1:30 p.m.
Adjourn, Post Test & Lunch
Registration & Payment only by credit card through the web page spedpr.com
Convention Scientific Session Fee
SPED Member with membership up-to-date
(Member - No charge / Partner - No charge)
MD or OD
Scientific sessions, meals and snacks, and social activities as included in the final program for one person
(Member - $300 / Partner - $375)
MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN
Scientific sessions, meals and snacks during lectures.
(Member - $300 / Partner - $375)
One Day: MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN
(Member - $150 / Partner - $175)
Endocrinology Fellow or Internal Medicine or Pediatric Resident.
In a PR ACGME accredited program with proof supplied at registration.
(Member - No / Partner - $150)
Partner accompanying a registered non-member physicians to social activities per program.
(Member - $200 / Partner - $250)
All registrations are conditioned to availability. Registrations without payment will not be processed.
Sponsorship Statement (Joint)
This activity is jointly sponsored by The Ponce Medical School Foundation, Inc. and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología Diabetología .
Accreditation Statement
This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint sponsorship of The Ponce Medical School Foundation, Inc. and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología Diabetología.
The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians Provider No. 0007249. The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Puerto Rico Board of Licensing and Medical Disciplines with the Provider No. 016-DC20-JLDM. Ponce School of Medicine is accredited by the Puerto Rico Office of Regulation and Certification of Health Professionals (PR-ORCHP), Provider No. 00018
Credit Designation
The Ponce Medical School Foundation submitted this educational activity for a maximum of 15 credits AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM for physicians, subject to approval The health care professionals should claim only the credits commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
For information & registration: Educational Partners : Tel. 787-646-0780 / spedpr.com
