Some people often believe that scholarships are reserved just for the ‘smart kids.’ Of course, doing well academically is a great way to be a good scholarship candidate, but research shows that being well-rounded and a strong leader are much-needed and will definitely help a student stand out.

Core to Commonwealth-Parkville School’s (CPS) mission is its quest to develop the whole child. In addition to a challenging academic program, CPS teaches 21stcentury skills with emphasis on leadership development and social-emotional learning.

At CPS, leadership does not occur by happenstance nor is it limited to students who exhibit obvious leadership abilities. It extends to emerging leaders and is part of a robust Leadership Development Program that grew out of a 5-year strategic planning process aimed at creating a school climate that is conducive to learning and to leadership development.

The traditional hallmarks of leadership, like extracurricular and service opportunities, are expanded to contain Social-Emotional Learning (SEL). Central to the SEL program, which begins in grade PPK, are the pillars of self-awareness, self-management, and decision-making. This foundation has resulted in safe and positive learning, enhanced student confidence and leadership, and the ability to succeed in college, careers and life.

The results of this strategic measure have been noteworthy creating a growing demand for CPS students which have prompted stateside universities to offer substantial merit and scholarship awards to close to 90 % of CPS graduates. College admissions officers are impressed by CPS students’ proven academic aptitude coupled with a vast array of activities that genuinely reflect their abilities and interests while also exhibiting important attributes: responsibility, resilience, resourcefulness, and citizenship, among others.

In keeping with its mission, Commonwealth-Parkville School seeks to develop thriving students offering a vast array of leadership opportunities within an engaging and caring environment. Students are mentored by committed CPS faculty and staff in a relationship that engenders trust. Together, these initiatives and collaborative efforts help our students attain the characteristics at the core of our CPS Graduate Profile: College-Ready, Confident & Well-Rounded, Engaged Leaders, and Globally Aware.

